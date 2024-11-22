A viral trend has swept through several cities in the U.S. and beyond, inspiring look-alike contests for famous figures.

After similar events in New York City and Dublin, Boston seemed poised to join the craze. However, what started as an exciting announcement quickly turned into confusion.

The controversy began when Katharine Schulz, a sophomore at Simmons University, organized a John F. Kennedy look-alike contest.

Flyers advertising the event began circulating in the Fenway area and at Northeastern University earlier this week, the Boston Globe reported.

The contest was scheduled for December 8 at the Boston Common gazebo, with a $50 cash prize for the winner.

Schulz, inspired by the recent success of the Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest in New York.

She initially considered local figures, such as Matt Damon or Ben Affleck, but ultimately chose JFK, whom she called "inextricably linked to Boston."

However, the event spread quickly on social media and turned it into a logistical nightmare.

Schulz realized she didn't have the necessary permits.

According to the city's guidelines, any public event with fewer than 150 attendees requires a permit application at least two weeks in advance. Larger events need six weeks' notice.

City officials were caught off guard by the contest's viral growth, with some even mistaken about the event's official backing. Rumors circulated that the city was organizing a similar contest for actor Tom Holland, but officials clarified they were not involved in any such event.