Burger King To Sell Whoppers for $1. Here's How To Get One
The deal is in conjunction with a contest to design a new burger
Fast Food burger chain Burger King is offering $1 Whopper sandwiches starting on Tuesday.
Someone can't just walk into a location and get the discounted burger. Customers are going to have to download the BK app and become a members of the Royal Perks loyalty program.
Burger King promises to sell 1 million burgers for $1.
The cheap burgers campaign is in conjunction with a contest to design a new burger for the company's menu.
Burger King says more than a million people submitted their version of a dream Whopper as part of the contest. The submissions have been reduced to three finalists that can be sampled starting on Thursday.
The designer of the winning sandwich will receive $1 million.
The three finalists include:
Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper (Created by Fabian from California) – The Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper features ¼ lb.** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with creamy pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper (Created by Calvin from California) – The Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper features ¼ lb.** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions and jalapeños, smoky maple candied bacon, and American cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Mexican Street Corn Whopper (Created by Kelsie from Nebraska) – The Mexican Street Corn Whopper features ¼ lb.** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with creamy street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, crunchy tortilla crisps, and spicy queso – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Guests can choose their favorite and help crown the winner.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
