Fashion entrepreneur Jane Lu shared a humorous yet eye-opening experience after receiving an apparent AI-assisted job application from a Gen Z applicant.

The application, riddled with errors and incomplete prompts, sparked a larger conversation about the impact of AI on hiring practices and job application quality.

Jane Lu, the founder of online fashion brand Showpo and a well-known panelist on Australia's version of Shark Tank, posted a TikTok video of al job application she received.

The application, which appeared generated by AI, was submitted by a young candidate hoping to join Lu's business team.

Lu described it as "potentially the worst job application ever" due to its glaring errors and incomplete information, the New York Post reported.

Lu, a seasoned entrepreneur, has been vocal about the challenges of hiring in the digital age. In her video, she humorously pointed out the application's lack of attention to detail.

One glaring example was the applicant's use of placeholders such as "[relevant experience/skill]," which signaled a copy-and-paste error from AI-generated content.

"I think they just didn't even bother to proofread," Lu commented, adding that some prompts intended for refinement were still visible in the application.

In the video, Lu emphasized the importance of critical thinking in job applications.

Her message resonated widely on social media, drawing both agreement and amusement from viewers who shared their own stories of awkward applications.

According to a study from YouGov, approximately 48 percent of Australians are aware of AI tools like ChatGPT, with younger generations leading the adoption rate.

Two-fifths of Gen Z (40 percent) and over a third of millennials (37 percent) report using AI for tasks, including job applications, according to the New York Post.