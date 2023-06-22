KEY POINTS Cha Eun Woo's unedited airport photos have fans swooning

The global ambassador of Dior will attend a fashion show in Paris

The South Korean actor will star in a new drama in 2024

Cha Eun Woo's unedited airport photos that surfaced online had fans swooning over the South Korean idol's handsome visuals.

Unedited airport photos of the Astro member were posted on a South Korean online community Wednesday.

"Seriously. Cha Eun Woo doesn't seem to be from this world. These are pictures taken by journalists today, and they are unedited. He wasn't even wearing any lenses or makeup. Seriously, his face is glorious," the uploader captioned the post.

Fans couldn't help but comment on Cha Eun Woo's naturally beautiful facial features after seeing the photos.

"Seeing Cha Eun Woo reminds me of the phrase, 'You [being] alive [is already] a fan service," commented one fan; another said, "Crazy. Cha Eun Woo is legendary."

"Your features are all epic. Please take good care of it and be active for a long time, Cha Eun Woo," another fan commented.

"Cha Eun Woo's eyelash curling is also natural. How did he come to be born with such a thing?" a different fan quipped.

One fan even compared the idol to a flower, saying, "Even last year, Cha Eun Woo was a flower without a scent to me. Those photos are moody. You seem to have a face that gets better with age."

The 26-year-old South Korean star departed Seoul via Incheon International Airport on Wednesday. He will attend Dior Men's 2024 Spring/Summer Collection fashion show in Paris on June 23.

Eun Woo was spotted wearing a long-sleeved polo from Christian Dior, for which he is a brand ambassador.

Cha Eunwoo will be attending Dior Men’s 2024 S/S Collection fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/dkjSPOMwdL — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) June 21, 2023

The actor was invited by the French multinational luxury fashion house Dior to grace its Summer 2024 Men's Collection fashion show and celebrate Kim Jones' fifth anniversary with the brand.

The event will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. Paris time.

The global fashion icon, The Cha Eunwoo is invited by #Dior to The Summer 2024 Men’s Collection Show and to celebrate Kim Jones’ 5th Anniversary at Dior. So excited to see #ChaEunwoo take Paris again by storm. 🩵



Thank you @Dior 🩶



CHA EUNWOO PRINCE OF DIOR#CHAEUNWOOxDIOR… pic.twitter.com/hE3FiFr2TA — 𝒮𝒸𝒶𝓇𝓁𝑒𝓉♡ᶜʰᵃʳᵒʰᵃ♡ (@ae_scar_charoha) June 19, 2023

On June 15, the Dior ambassador shared photos of him in Singapore for the launch of Dior Beauty's fragrance.

The renowned K-pop idol and global ambassador for the luxury brand dropped by Singapore's ION Orchard and Tanjong Beach Club to celebrate the launch of Dior Beauty's newest fragrance, La Collection Privée Dioriviera, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Fans can catch more of Cha Eun Woo in the new thriller drama "Wonderful World," expected to air in the first half of 2024, according to Soompi.

Eun Woo will play the character of Kwon Sun Yool, a medical student with a mysterious secret. He will star opposite Kim Nam Joo, who will play the role of Eun Soo Hyun, a woman seeking revenge for the loss of her son.

The drama will be directed by Lee Seung Young, the director of "Tracer," "Voice 2" and "The Missing."