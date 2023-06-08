KEY POINTS Cha Seo-Won announced his marriage and his fiancée's pregnancy

BL fans flooded the actor with hate comments after his announcement

Cha Seo-Won stars in an ongoing BL drama, "Unintentional Love Story"

BL (Boy Love) fans flooded South Korean actor Cha Seo-Won's Instagram page with hate comments after he announced his marriage and his fiancée's pregnancy.

Cha Seo-Won, who has been serving in the military since November last year, announced on Daum Cafe – an online forum where fans can interact with artists – his plans to tie the knot with actress Uhm Hyun Kyung as they will soon become parents.

"I have a good lover and life partner who makes me happy. ... We started dating with good feelings, and now we are thinking about getting married," the actor said, "One more thing, a precious blessing called Ira came."

However, the 32-year-old actor's big announcement was not received well by some fans, especially now that he has an ongoing BL drama, "Unintentional Love Story."

Fans of the series flocked to the comments section of his pinned post to share their disappointment and frustration about the timing of the announcement of the BL drama's lead star.

One fan of the drama, who now considers themselves an ex-fan of Seo-Won, wrote, "Please change your pinned post, as I don't think this is your favorite drama. Instead, it should be the one [where] you met your wife. [I] wish you [a] happily ever after with your family, [but] please leave 'Unintentional Love Story' alone."

"The fans [are] not mad [about the] dating or marriage news. [W]e're just disappointed at the really bad timing [he chose]. There is a movie coming this month. [T]he way all the cast and staff from the drama work[ed] their a—- off is pointless," another one said.

Fans also expressed concern about how the ongoing drama may suffer from the actor's announcement, saying Seo-Won didn't consider the hard work of the "Unintentional Love Story" production team and other actors.

"Why the hell did you announce this only a couple of days before the film version's gonna be released? Either do it before the promotion period starts or after it ends ... Who's [going to] see the film now? Do you think the other actors and staff deserve this?" one fan commented.

"What about the hard work of your crew, co-actors and producers of 'Unintentional [L]ove [S]tory? [Y]ou're such an ungrateful and selfish person. [I] hope you'd never play this genre of series. [Y]ou're such an irresponsible man," said another fan.

Amid the hate comments, other fans left positive messages, reassuring the actor that not all took his announcement negatively.

"I [h]ope you really take all the nasty comments with a pinch of salt. Those comments don't represent all of the fans who watched and love[d] ULS. We fell in love with the character you portrayed [and] also love [your] interactions with all the cast. [W]e love to see S2 with the same cast if it will happen," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "Thank you, Seo Won, for portraying Tae Joon so beautifully. I enjoyed ULS deeply and have added it to the short list of shows I will rewatch. Congratulations to you and your wife on your marriage and journey as parents."

"Unintentional Love Story" is based on a popular webtoon of the same title written by Pibi. The plot of the South Korean BL drama series revolves around a recently fired office employee who gets a fresh start in a coastal town where he meets a mysterious pottery shop owner with a secret past.

Cha Seo-Won plays the character of the genius ceramic artist Yoon Tae Joon, while B1A4's Gongchan stars as Ji Won Young, the second male lead.

In 2021, Seo Won starred in the MBC drama "The Second Husband" with his now-fianceé Uhm Hyun Kyung. The two lead stars had started dating after the airing of their drama, according to The Korea Times.