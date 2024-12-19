The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union launched the "largest strike against Amazon in U.S. history" on Thursday across seven major cities, including New York, where chaos erupted as police officers successfully broke the strikers' picket line.

Nearly 10,000 drivers and warehouse workers picketed for the right to collectively bargain and demand better pay, benefits, workplace safety and other conditions. Some unionized strikers in West Michigan were also present to push Amazon to recognize their unions, according to WWMT.

Strikers across New York, Georgia, Illinois and California gathered at 6 a.m., per CBS News.

Video footage from Hell Gate, an employee-owned news outlet, showed NYPD officers were also present, attempting to break up the picket line that formed outside an Amazon warehouse in Queens.

"On the scene of the Amazon strike in Maspeth, the NYPD is trying to break the picket, engaging in arrests of union members and engaging in physical confrontations with workers and their supporters," an X post read.

On the scene of the Amazon strike in Maspeth, the NYPD is trying to break the picket, engaging in arrests of union members and engaging in physical confrontations with workers and their supporters. pic.twitter.com/oagPyPfAGg — Hell Gate *subscribe today!* (@HellGateNY) December 19, 2024

One Amazon driver, who jumped out of his truck and attempted to join the strike, was shown being escorted away from the crowd by police. A later update stated he had been freed and rejoined the line.

Hell Gate is on the scene at the protest of Amazon union members at the distribution center in Maspeth.



Just moments ago, NYPD officers pulled an Amazon worker out of his car after he stood up out of his seat and attempted to join the strike. pic.twitter.com/18khkWH9Fv — Hell Gate *subscribe today!* (@HellGateNY) December 19, 2024

The NYPD eventually succeeded in breaking the line using their bodies and then steel barricades.

Video footage showed police officers allowing a fleet of Amazon contractors to leave the warehouse and start their shift.

At the scene of the Amazon strike:



The NYPD has now erected barricades to allow Amazon contractors to enter and leave the distribution center, helping Amazon break the picket line. pic.twitter.com/NHwKJmovLl — Hell Gate *subscribe today!* (@HellGateNY) December 19, 2024

"NYPD literally locking arms to protect Amazon's operations lol," Alex Press, a labor reporter for Jacobin, wrote.

NYPD literally locking arms to protect Amazon’s operations lol pic.twitter.com/BcKxrkaCoG — Alex Press (@alexnpress) December 19, 2024

Social media users, including politicians, were appalled by New York police officers' behavior during the strike, with some questioning the legality of their actions.

Under the First Amendment, Americans' right to protest and assemble is protected. If the strike becomes unsafe or disrupts traffic or other critical services, then police can enforce laws related to maintaining public order, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

"NYPD out here in Queen doing Amazon's bidding by roughing up and arresting workers who are standing up for themselves. The @Teamsters have a right to strike and our police should be protecting them, not Jeff Bezos," New York Sen. Michael Gianaris shared.

NYPD out here in Queens doing Amazon’s bidding by roughing up and arresting workers who are standing up for themselves. The @Teamsters have a right to strike and our police should be protecting them, not Jeff Bezos pic.twitter.com/vg6FS0JbIy — Sen. Mike Gianaris (@SenGianaris) December 19, 2024

Many users also construed the NYPD's actions as protection for Amazon's owner rather than for the people.

"Cops work for Jeff Bezos, not for you," one X user declared.

Cops work for Jeff Bezos, not for you. https://t.co/iHrJedLTxi — Read Abolish Rent (@JPHilllllll) December 19, 2024

"It's deeply shameful that the NYPD is blatantly and illegally interfering with a @Teamsters strike and serving the interests of Jeff Bezos instead of the working people in New York," More Perfect Union, a nonprofit news organization, posted.

It's deeply shameful that the NYPD is blatantly and illegally interfering with a @Teamsters strike and serving the interests of Jeff Bezos instead of the working people of New York. https://t.co/N1oiRSKQdQ — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 19, 2024

