A TikTok video featuring a ChatGPT response has gone viral after it declared President Donald Trump's reported physical results "virtually impossible," and compared them to those of elite-level bodybuilders.

In a viral TikTok video posted by @coughbuddy, ChatGPT is shown analyzing Trump's alleged physical stats—specifically, a 215-pound weight at 6'3"—and responding that such figures are "virtually impossible" for someone of his build and age.

"That combination creates a bit of a biological paradox: a sedentary 78-year-old man with average age-related muscle loss and 4.8% body fat is virtually impossible," ChatGPT's response read.

The TikTok user was prompted to ask ChatGPT about his results after the AI program provided an image of a muscular man when asked to create a "physical image" based on Trump's numbers.

The AI assistant noted that those proportions are "usually only seen in elite bodybuilders at peak conditioning," prompting a wave of skepticism and humor online.

Trump's physical fitness and medical records have often been a source of public speculation. The president underwent his latest physical on April 11, sparking rumors and ridicule after users questioned some results. Aside from Trump's fat percentage and weight, the president's height particularly drew questions online after Trump reportedly grew an inch.

