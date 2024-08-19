The Democratic National Convention (DNC) began Monday in Chicago, where Democrats are set to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their candidate for the 2024 presidential election. This follows President Joe Biden's decision to step aside from the race last month, a move that came after increasing concerns about his age and ability to serve another term. According to CBS News, Harris has quickly secured the party's backing and named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

The four-day event will include speeches from prominent Democrats, with President Biden headlining the opening night. According to ABC News, Biden's speech will focus on his administration's achievements while symbolically passing the torch to Harris. Minnesota Governor Walz, who has been actively campaigning for Harris, made surprise appearances earlier today at delegate breakfasts, praising Biden for his leadership and calling his decision to step down "selfless."

First Lady Jill Biden is also scheduled to speak tonight, emphasizing the president's character and his strong support for Harris. ABC News reports that she will encourage Americans to unite in hope for the future while highlighting key moments from her time as first lady.

The convention's location in Chicago was chosen for its proximity to key battleground states like Wisconsin and Michigan, which will be crucial in determining the outcome of the election. CBS News notes that while Chicago is a Democratic stronghold, the region played a significant role in Biden's 2020 victory.

Throughout the week, speakers will include former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The program will cover a range of themes, from celebrating Biden's legacy to outlining Harris's vision for the future. According to CBS News, Harris's acceptance speech on Thursday will emphasize economic opportunity and contrast her platform with that of former President Donald Trump, who remains the likely Republican nominee.

The DNC is expected to formally recognize Harris's nomination with a ceremonial roll call, even though she secured a majority of delegates earlier this month through a virtual vote, as CBS News reports. The convention will serve as a platform for Democrats to unite around Harris's campaign while reinforcing key elements of the party's platform, including economic justice, healthcare access, and protecting democratic institutions.