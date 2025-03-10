Chicago police officers were criticized for shielding a Tesla dealership after a string of vandalism at other showrooms during the nationwide "Tesla Takedown" and global anti-Elon Musk protests, which coincided with the Women's Day March on Saturday.

Marchers celebrated women's achievements while protesting the Trump administration for policies attempting to roll back women's rights. Elon Musk was also taken to task as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has slashed the federal workforce, including the office that ensures fairness and equity across government contracts.

Protesters across the U.S. and the globe set fire to, shot at and vandalized Tesla dealerships in recent weeks, and, on Saturday alone, six people were arrested outside the electrical vehicle's showroom in New York, CBS News reported.

Social media users were shocked to see police officers in Chicago, however, showing more concern with protecting a Tesla showroom than they were marchers.

"Not sure I've ever seen a more obvious picture to remind us that police exist to protect the property of the ruling class, not the rights of the people," @existentialcoms wrote in an X post shared Sunday, accompanied by a photo of approximately two dozen law enforcement officials standing shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the glass-walled dealership.

The post garnered nearly 2 million views with thousands of commenters on both sides of the argument. While many pointed out it was ludicrous for the Chicago Police Department to spend taxpayer dollars on over-the-top security measures, others stated vandalism is not a protected right.

Meanwhile, during a Women's Day event in New York, social media users caught footage of nine NYPD officers standing guard around a parked Cybertruck.

"The police showed up today for the women's march to protect a cyber truck <3 love seeing my tax dollars at work!!!!" claudsandbeccaliving posted.

Originally published by Latin Times