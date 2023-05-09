KEY POINTS Chicago Police Department ruled 24-year-old Preston's killing a line-of-duty death

She died from multiple gunshot wounds above the breast

Preston had spent three years with the department before she was killed

Two days after an off-duty Chicago police officer was fatally shot while returning from work, the authorities took five suspects into custody in connection with the killing.

The fatal shooting of 24-year-old Aréanah Preston took place around 1:42 a.m. Saturday, while she was outside her home in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the Far South Side after finishing her shift, CBS News reported.

An officer responding to the scene found the cop lying outside her residence and took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. At the hospital, she was pronounced dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds above the breast.

Police Officer Aréanah M. Preston

End of Watch: May 6, 2023



We join Officer Preston's family and loved ones in mourning the loss of our fallen hero. Our hearts are heavy, but through our grief, we will carry on her legacy of service to Chicago and its people. pic.twitter.com/cZOTrGKZzS — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) May 8, 2023

Four "persons of interest," including two women, were taken into custody Monday after an hours-long SWAT standoff in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Monday. Another woman was taken into custody by a fugitive apprehension team. While no charges have been filed in Preston's killing, the officers believe the five arrested have some involvement in her fatal shooting.

So far, the suspects, identified as Jakwon Jackson, 18, Joseph Brooks, 19, Shaniya Lloyd, 19, Henrietta Jackson, 21, and Sommer Craven, 20, have been charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

It was unclear if all the suspects apprehended had direct involvement in Preston's murder. After the standoff, the police also recovered Preston's gun, along with other weapons from the suspects, Chicago Sun-Times reported. Federal authorities were conducting tests on the weapons to uncover any links to the killers.

The police have not yet determined a motive behind the shooting, although the case is being investigated as a possible robbery that led to Preston's death.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Police Department ruled Preston's killing a line-of-duty death, which will allow additional benefits to the slain officer's family, according to NBC.

Preston's family friend and neighbor Diane Ward said she heard the gunshots outside her house.

"Loud gunshots," she said, as per CBS News. "I didn't think too much of it, so I went to bed and then woke up again because I heard a lot of traffic on the block, sirens and blue lights."

Preston spent three years with the Chicago Police Department and was stationed in the 5th District. Her family described her as a "happy" and "intelligent" daughter.

"She was all of that and more," Preston's grandfather told the Chicago Tribune. "I can't speak about her without breaking up."

Outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson also issued statements, calling the fatal shooting a "profound tragedy" and ensuring support for Preston's family.