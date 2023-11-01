KEY POINTS Lisa's account on Weibo, China's most popular microblogging site, could no longer be viewed

A Weibo prompt states her account could not be viewed due to alleged violations of the site's rules and regulations

The accounts of Chinese stars who allegedly watched Lisa's Crazy Horse performance were also banned

Lisa's Weibo account has disappeared, while the pages of two Chinese stars have been banned following the BLACKPINK member's controversial Crazy Horse Paris performance.

On Wednesday, fans were shocked after they noticed that Lisa's account on China's most popular microblogging site could no longer be viewed.

When attempting to access the page, a message would appear stating that the BLACKPINK member's account could not be viewed due to alleged violations of the site's rules and regulations.

According to the Chinese entertainment news account @Cpop_Melon on X, formerly Twitter, the Weibo account of Lisa's support club could no longer be viewed for the same reason.

#LISA's personal Weibo account and Lisa's support club's Weibo account cannot be viewed due to violation of regulations.

There has been no official statement from Lisa or Weibo regarding the termination of her account as of press time.

But speculation has since surfaced that Lisa's risqué performances at Crazy Horse, one of the most iconic cabarets in Paris, France, back in September led to the termination of her and her fan club's accounts.

While fans and attendees had testified that Lisa did not go entirely nude for her shows, Crazy Horse is known for its nudity and explicit performances and is thus strictly restricted to viewers above the age of 19.

The China Association of Performing Arts strictly prohibits the promotion of obscene and vulgar performances as a way to maintain celebrity dignity, South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun reported.

Chinese media outlets such as Sohu.com reported that Angelababy, one of the country's top stars, may be in danger of being potentially exiled from China's entertainment industry for attending Lisa's Crazy Horse performance.

Angelababy's representatives previously said in a statement that she did not attend the show, according to Sports Chosun.

However, several Chinese netizens posted alleged proof that Angelababy was at Lisa's cabaret show and called her out for attending a BLACKPINK concert even when China was boycotting South Korean celebrities.

But netizens have several evidences to prove that Angelababy did attend The Crazy Horse.

The Weibo accounts of Angelababy and Zhang Jiani, another Chinese star rumored to have watched Lisa's performance, have since been banned due to alleged violation of relevant laws and regulations.

Update!

After the deletion of #LISA's Weibo account, Both #Angelababy and #ZhangJiani's [two of them participated in Crazy Horse Show] Weibo accounts have been banned due to violation of relevant laws and regulations.



Here are the links to both of their Weibo accounts to… https://t.co/djY7vAN78D pic.twitter.com/nko6762rtS — Melon House (@Cpop_Melon) November 1, 2023

Angelababy and Zhang were allegedly forced to suspend their activities, Sports Chosun reported.

One of Angelababy's TV shows was suddenly canceled, while CCTV, the national television broadcaster of China, allegedly deleted her appearances on its programs, according to the report. The actress was also allegedly edited out of a drama she was starring in and was not invited by Tiffany & Co., for whom she is an advertising model, to the brand's recent Shanghai event.

According to @Cpop_Melon, rumors also surfaced that China may be planning to ban "a large number of Korean idols' albums," including those of BLACKPINK, some members of aespa, (G)I-DLE and Park Chanyeol.