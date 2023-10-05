KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Lisa shared photos from her Crazy Horse Paris performance

One outfit was from a Paris-based lingerie label called LIVY STUDIO

Fans took to social media to express shock over Lisa's almost naked ensemble

BLACKPINK member Lisa shocked the entire K-Pop community after dropping photos of her Crazy Horse Paris performance, revealing all her outfits during the show. But one particular costume drew more attention as she was seen almost naked with see-through lingerie.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Thailand-born singer finally unveiled behind-the-scenes photos from her performance at the iconic Parisian cabaret, giving fans — known as BLINKS — a small taste of what her show was like since most were curious about how she looked and performed at the venue known for its nude female performers.

Lisa served different sultry outfits that were very revealing. But there was one outfit that definitely caught the attention of the fans, and it was an all-black two-piece ensemble.

Following the "Money" hitmaker's post, the Parisian lingerie brand LIVY STUDIO took to its Instagram page to share the former's post and revealed that she was wearing one of its latest designs: the Peekaboo.

Since the photos were mostly filtered in black and white, some fans took the time to look up the piece on the website and discovered that it was more revealing than what's shown in the snaps. They also shared some close-up photos of the outfit via social media. Other fans couldn't help but voice their shocked expressions as well.

lisa is wearing a custom design lingerie from livystudio (based in 🇫🇷) pic.twitter.com/P5Re8KxfeX — ☆ (@lalicebratz) October 5, 2023

"My woman. I don't think any words will be enough to describe how much art you [exude] on your show. Please have mercy on me," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another quipped, "Please, someone call an ambulance, I'M DYING."

"Okay, so now who do we need to sacrifice for Lisa to start working with a lingerie brand?" a third user said.

"I still have my jaw on the floor with this here," a fourth user added.

Another commented, "Damn it, it's so beautiful I [fainted]."

Lisa also recently posted more photos from her stint in Paris, showing her preparing backstage. She performed five exclusive shows from Sept. 28 to 30, making her the first-ever K-Pop idol to perform at the cabaret.

Her fellow BLACKPINK bandmates Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie were all present to show support, though the first two attended on the first day; the latter made it in time for the last show after flying from South Korea.