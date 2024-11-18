China has already outlined four "red lines" that Donald Trump cannot cross once he becomes president in January during a meeting with President Joe Biden this weekend.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Biden during a meeting at the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru, that the four issues include Taiwan, democracy and human rights, China's path and system and the country's rights to development, according to the Chinese government.

"They must not be challenged," Xi said in a statement. "These are the most important guardrails and safety nets for China-US relations."

Trump previously stated a possibility of hitting China with tariffs as high as 60%, as well as a "universal" tariff of around 10% on all foreign products.

Taiwan appeared to be Xi's main priority however, which Beijing has called its territory, as reported by Business Insider. Xi said that the independence of Taiwan and peace in the area are as "irreconcilable as water and fire."

Xi did not specify what he meant by "democracy and human rights," however the president had previously been concerned about the U.S. harboring distrust and resentment within China, as reported by Bloomberg.

"The message of 'choose wisely, not wrongly' is a pretty standard, fair PRC statement that they've made repeatedly over the course of these past four years, the four years before that, and so on," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told Bloomberg. "And that's especially been true where the relationship has taken on a more competitive dynamic."

