Donald Trump's delayed choice for a Treasury Secretary may be the first signs of a crack in his "bromance" with Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Billionaire businessman Howard Lutnick, the chairman of Trump's transition team, had been believed to be a top choice.

Trump was expected to pick Lutnick or Key Square Capital Management founder Scott Bessent but has reportedly cooled on Lutnick.

Lutnick has gotten on Trump's nerves for allegedly trying to push his own agenda, the New York Times reports.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tried to prop up Lutnick's chances in social media posts.

Musk also publicly trashed Bessent in an X post, calling him a "business as usual" type.

"Business as usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change," Musk stated.

That could irritate Trump, who he has reportedly expressed admiration for in the past.

Bessent quickly arranged a call with Trump after the fight spilled into the public, Bloomberg News reported.

The behind-closed-doors and public jockeying has annoyed Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported.

That has opened up other possible names for the role.

The WSJ says Apollo Global Management Chief Executive Marc Rowan and former Trump trade chief Robert Lighthizer, are now being considered.

The Treasury secretary will play a crucial role in managing Trump's unconventional economic agenda, which includes high tariffs and tax cuts, which mainstream economists warn could fuel inflation.