About 50,000 people reportedly attempted to get tickets to BLACKPINK member Lisa's highly anticipated Crazy Horse performance in Paris, though only limited seats were available.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the 26-year-old Thailand-born singer would perform five exclusive shows at the famous Parisian cabaret. Though this shocked the entire K-Pop community — given that Crazy Horse was known for its nude performances, a lot of fans still wanted to show support and took a shot at getting tickets.

Per a post from @LaliceUpdates on X, formerly Twitter, during the ticket selling, thousands of fans tried to buy tickets. This was translated from an announcement made by Crazy Horse, released in French. Another user mentioned that the 50,000 count indicated that Lisa could have "sold out" the Stade de France stadium by herself.

Unfortunately, taking photos and videos of her performance — which started Thursday — is not allowed. But @PopBase was able to treat fans with an exclusive photo of Lisa posing next to the cabaret dancers. Lisa could be seen wearing a bright pink bob-cut wig, along with a revealing two-piece set.

BLACKPINK's Lisa at Crazy Horse Paris. pic.twitter.com/jnV6Yu1dWh — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 28, 2023

Fans who attended the first night also gave an update on X about how Lisa's performance went, down to the outfits and her setlist.

💃🏼Miss Astra with LISA

💃🏼But I Am A Good Girl with Lisa

💃🏼Crisis? What Crisis? with Lisa

💃🏼Miss Astra Is Back with Lisa



ctto



LALISA CRAZY GIRL SHOW#LISAxCRAZYHORSEPARIS pic.twitter.com/geVfDUpvob — LALICE UPDATES (@LaliceUpdates) September 28, 2023

red lingerie and black bob ❌

her bob was green + black tweed?? jacket + shorts



1st look was this uniform?? sorry idk the term😭

then for "but i'm a good girl" long wavy hair + blue set

then office lady shirt + skirt to black set



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ksg16KBgcF — 🌻 (@lisamygem) September 28, 2023

"Lisa started the show [by] peeking her head out of the curtain, smiling and winking, and got the crowd so excited! Then she did a cute little intro with the crazy girls where she basically just glided across the stage. She lip-syncs to the French songs, [and] appears in [a] blue-green bob," one user wrote.

Another shared, "I repeat, for her big show, she was in a CEO outfit, then she started to do a dance with a table then she took off her CEO skirt... so we saw her lingerie with tights (I don't know if it's the word)... then she took off her top and all that all that [oh my gosh] guys."

To give a visual of the CEO outfit, @lisaftlilies shared an example she found on the internet, which showed a lady dancing atop a table. The user captioned the post, "Also this she slowly took the clothes off but still had a bra and underwear on at the end."

Also this she slowly took the clothes off but still had a bra and underwear on at the end pic.twitter.com/mGwOH9Q0M8 — fin (@lisaftlilies) September 28, 2023

Of course, her fellow bandmates were also at the show, showing support. Social media users took to their pages to share videos of Rosé and Jisoo heading toward the venue; Rosé had a bouquet on hand. A video of them leaving Crazy Horse also made rounds online. It was not clear why Jennie was not able to attend.

JISOO & ROSÉ GOING TO SEE LISA AT CRAZY HORSE pic.twitter.com/FVe8BAIvt7 — honors lisa (@honorslisa) September 28, 2023

Other than the two K-Pop stars, celebrities who attended the show include Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber and Thai actress Thanaerng. Lisa's rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault and his family were also at the show. International Business Times, however, couldn't independently verify this information.

Lisa will continue her stint at the Crazy Horse until Sept. 30, Saturday.