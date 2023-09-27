KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Lisa will perform at "The ultimate Parisian cabaret," Crazy Horse

Lisa expressed her excitement for her upcoming Crazy Horse performance on Instagram

She was an avid fan of Crazy Horse and often met with the performers backstage

BLACKPINK's Lisa, a Crazy Horse fan, joins Beyoncé, Pamela Anderson and Dita Von Teese on the list of celebrity performers at the renowned Parisian cabaret.

According to the South China Morning Post, the 26-year-old K-Pop star is not the first celebrity to perform at Crazy Horse, dubbed "The ultimate Parisian cabaret." Beyoncé, Pamela and Dita have all performed "Le Crazy's" dances before her.

Showcasing her inner fan, Lisa took to Instagram to express her excitement about her Crazy Horse performance. "Can't wait for this to finally happen! D-1 See you soon," she captioned her post, where she was seen posing with the bright red seats at the Crazy Horse theater.

According to Elle's interview with Andrée Deissenberg, the general manager of Crazy Horse's cabaret creation and brands, "Lisa is a fan of Crazy Horse." The Thai rapper and singer visited the theater several times and often went backstage to meet the girls after the show.

Deissenberg also shared that Lisa will become a "Crazy Girl" for five exceptional performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, CEST. "It's really something exclusive, intimate [and] unique], she explained.

As part of the show "Totally Crazy," Lisa will wear many costumes and partake in several numbers with the troupe. Aside from that, she will perform a few solo pieces, including "But I am a Good Girl" and "Crisis? What Crisis?!"

Lisa reportedly did secret rehearsals for her Crazy Horse performances while BLACKPINK was in Paris for its Stade de France concert last July. "She rehearsed, she really does it well. She's a great professional," Deissenberg explained.

Fans who will watch Lisa perform at Crazy Horse will witness her "in the shoes of a Crazy dancer from A to Z."

Lisa's Crazy Horse performance is expected to attract a new clientele to the Parisian cabaret. According to Deissenberg, Lisa embodies the symbol of Crazy Horse: a woman who is proud of it, free, curious and comfortable in her shoes.

Today #LISAxCRAZYHORSEPARIS first show schedule ⬇️



Sept 28th at 7:30pm (local time in Paris 🇫🇷) (1 Show)



-1:30PM EST 🇺🇸



Sept 29th -12:30AM 🇹🇭

-1:30AM 🇵🇭

-2:30AM 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/mv0v5Ge8uB — ᴛᴀᴛᴀ🐣327💋 (@LiLi327TWEET) September 28, 2023

Unfortunately, tickets to #LISAxCRAZYHORSEPARIS are currently sold out.

The audience is reminded that it is prohibited to photograph, film, or record the show. Cameras may be prohibited by the organizer. Entrance to the Crazy Horse theater is authorized for minors aged 16 and over, but they won't be offered or sold alcoholic beverages.

"Totally Crazy" is a 90-minute show that will showcase the legendary Crazy Girls in their "colorful and joyous performance, audacious and brazen acts in the typical signature style the mythical Parisian cabaret is renowned for."

Watch a past ad of Crazy Horse's show "Totally Crazy" here: