Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is predicting President-elect Donald Trump will eventually get tired of Elon Musk, following the same fate of his predecessors.

During an appearance on ABC News' "This Week," in a clip circulating on X, host Jonathan Karl asked when Christie foresees Trump terminating his relationship with Musk.

"When does this end?" Jonathan Karl asked Christie on ABC News' "This Week," regarding Musk's influence on Trump.

"It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someone to blame and Musk becomes the person to blame," Christie stated in the X clip. "No one knows how long that will take."

“It will happen with Elon Musk, too.” Chris Christie says Donald Trump will undoubtedly dump Elon Musk because all Trump confidants have a “shelf life”. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/wWOFVbkNXa — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 22, 2024

Christie compared Musk's fate to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who narrowly avoided a government shutdown last week.

"This is a guy who's done everything Trump asked him to do. He's essentially gotten down on one knee to Trump on a regular basis," Christie stated. "Now we had this problem this week. You watch, Trump will run from him because that's what he does."

Christie added that anyone who becomes Trump's go-to initially has enormous influence, but it will always decline.

"You will see it. It will happen with Elon Musk," Christie warned.

Originally published by Latin Times