KEY POINTS Chris Pratt posted a Mother's Day message on Instagram Sunday

He shared a photo of himself with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria Shriver and mom Kathy Pratt

He faced backlash for not mentioning his ex-wife Anna Faris, with whom he shares son Jack

Chris Pratt's Mother's Day tribute has raised some eyebrows.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star took to social media Sunday to wish moms everywhere a happy Mother's Day, giving a special shoutout to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria Shriver and mom Kathy Pratt,

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there," Pratt wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with the three women. "Especially grateful today for Katherine. You're a wonderful partner. You've provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you're the best stepmama to Jack. And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter— so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I'm lucky to have you as a mother-in-law."

He concluded his post by acknowledging "all of the other moms in my life," adding: "I'm so grateful for all you do- thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today."

However, Pratt faced backlash from some social media users for not mentioning his ex-wife Anna Faris, with whom he shares 10-year-old son Jack, in his Mother's Day message. He also shares two daughters with his current wife Katherine — Lyla, 2, and Eloise, who will turn 1 Sunday.

"That was a very nice recognition of the mothers in your life, wife, mom, mom-in-law. However, it would not have killed you to acknowledge the mother of your first child by name," one commented.

Another asked, "And your other baby mama?"

"You have an ex-wife ... perhaps mention [her] as well!" another wrote.

"Back at it again with the s----y treatment of his first family," a fourth commenter opined.

However, other social media users defended the "Avengers: Endgame" actor, saying there was no issue with his post. Some also pointed out that Pratt's message included a line recognizing "all of the other moms" in his life, including Faris.

"He literally said happy Mother's Day to ALL of the mothers out there. That includes his ex. Everyone calm down," one wrote along with a tears of joy emoji.

Another commented, "The most uncontroversial post ever, and people are still finding a way to ruin it. Great pic. Happy for you."

"Chris Pratt is one of the kindest men and I know first hand. Why would anyone trash him? So sad. Guess those who post negative comments are all perfect," another user added.

"I don't understand all those people who make a drama or criticize Chris for everything he says or doesn't say. I am divorced and I have never congratulated my ex on his birthday or on Father's Day or on any important date since we separated and yet I respect him for the simple fact of being the father of my daughter," one netizen wrote. "I think people should focus on more important things and stop baselessly assaulting others. Enough of all this hate."

Faris and Pratt announced their split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. He filed for divorce in December of the same year, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup. They finalized their divorce in 2018.

Faris is now married to her cinematographer husband Michael Barrett, whom she met on the set of the 2018 film "Overboard." She was also previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.