Chrishell Stause is officially married to G Flip.

People confirmed that the "Selling Sunset" star has tied the knot with the Australian musician after one year of dating. No detail about the ceremony was provided.

Stause shared the news with fans Wednesday via an Instagram reel that featured a photo from their wedding.

The reel featured G Flip's new song that the non-binary singer wrote about Stause, titled "I'll Be Your Man."

"Love doesn't always go as planned...Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram. "'Be Your Man' is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest [and] most talented hard-working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip."

G Flip commented on the post, writing: "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is [the] cutest little edit [face holding back tears emojis]. You make me so happy [red heart emoji]. Thank you x."

Stause also received congratulatory messages from fans and friends, including her ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim.

"IM DYING!!!!!! I've been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon emoji] & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS," "Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan wrote.

"I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. [smiling face with heart-eyes emoji]," Oppenheim wrote. "Congrats!"

Stause and Oppenheim dated for five months in 2021 before they called it quits that December. At the time, he said that they parted ways because they had "different wants regarding a family."

Meanwhile, an unnamed insider told People that Stause was "upset" about the split. "She wants marriage and a family, so the fact that the journey hasn't gone as planned has made her feel like life hasn't always been fair to her. It's like a cycle of happiness, curveball, happiness, curveball," the source said.

The reality star met G Flip on Halloween in 2021 when she was still dating Oppenheim, and the musician was also in a relationship.

Following her split from the Oppenheim Group president, Stause appeared in G Flip's steamy music video for "Get Me Outta Here," where the pair can be seen sharing a passionate kiss.

Stause went public with her romance with G Flip during the "Selling Sunset" reunion episode in May 2022.

In September last year, Stause addressed questions about her desire to have children while dating the singer. According to her, she still planned to have kids and was considering adoption.

"I plan on adopting," Stause said after asking fans to stop asking her about it. "I understand being on 'Selling Sunset' entitles people to questions & my life in a way. But I am tired of this question. Thank you for the love & support to others."