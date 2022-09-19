KEY POINTS Chrishell Stause shared a snap with her partner, G Flip, on Instagram

Stause responded to one critic asking if she did not want to have kids

The "Selling Sunset" star said she was planning to adopt

Chrishell Stause clapped back at a critic who asked her if she didn't want to have kids since she is dating non-binary singer G Flip.

Stause took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself with her partner. In the snap, they were holding hands while smiling. However, a critic asked her, "You didn't want to have children?"

The "Selling Sunset" star let the critic know that the question didn't sit well with her. She took to her Instagram Story to address it.

"Please stop asking me this," Stause wrote, Entertainment Tonight reported. "At least this one didn't include hate. I refuse to give a voice to [you] by reposting."

"I plan on adopting," Stause added. "I understand being on 'Selling Sunset' entitles people to questions & my life in a way. But I am tired of this question. Thank you for the love & support to others."

She also pointed out that having a non-binary partner is not "scandalous." According to Stause, she "fell in love with a person," and "it's not that scandalous."

Before dating G Flip, Stause was with Jason Oppenheim. They dated for five months before calling it quits because they didn't have the same family plans. She wanted to start a family, but he wasn't ready for it.

"She's upset still. She feels like life has kicked her down quite a few times these past years, and that's been a hard feeling," an unnamed source told People. "She wants marriage and a family, so the fact that the journey hasn't gone as planned has made her feel like life hasn't always been fair to her. It's like a cycle of happiness, curve ball, happiness, curve ball."

The real estate agent confirmed that they did not see eye to eye regarding their family plans.

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for [a] family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," she wrote on Instagram following their split. "Men have the luxury of time that women don't, and that's just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating the public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best."

As for her dating life, the Netflix star said she was happy with the Australian singer. She also assured her fans that she was "enjoying" her life.

"I'm really happy. You don't have to be worried about me guys," Stause said on Instagram.