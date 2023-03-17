KEY POINTS Ariana Madix returned to social media and broke her silence after her split from Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix is moving on after ending her nearly 10-year relationship with Tom Sandoval when he cheated on her with Raquel Leviss.

Madix broke her silence after two weeks about the scandal involving her ex, Sandoval, and former friend, Leviss, by returning to social media. She had deleted her accounts following Sandoval's cheating scandal. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to those who supported her amid the loss, pain and betrayal.

"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family and people I've never even met in the last two weeks," she wrote. "When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

Madix admitted that the incident was difficult for her. However, she also acknowledged how her friends rallied around her to support her as she navigated her new life without Sandoval. Madix and Sandoval had been together for nearly a decade.

According to sources, she was "blindsided" and felt "betrayed" after learning about Sandoval and Leviss' affair. She reportedly never expected that something was already going on between her ex and pal.

"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone," she continued. "So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f--king lucky to have the best support system in the world, and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded her post with a bold statement: "What doesn't kill me better run."

Several netizens reacted to her post. Her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star and Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy showed his support to Madix by leaving fire and clapping hands emojis.

"Yessssss so happy you feel supported and loved!! You look so beautiful and the last sentence...chefs kiss," "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause wrote.

Sandoval's ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute also showed her support for Madix. "I love you babycakes, you are slaying life & your support squad is here for your trustfall. Watch out world: she back."

"REGAL stuff right here," Stassi Schroeder added.

"You're a force! Love you!!!" Katie Maloney wrote.

Maloney recently spoke about Sandoval and Leviss' affair on Lala Kent's "Give Them Lala" podcast Wednesday.

She slammed the 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant who was briefly linked to her ex-husband Tom Schwartz following their split. Leviss and Schwartz were spotted kissing at Scheana Shay's wedding.

"I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn't have to be, but I was," she said, Us Weekly reported. "The fact that you didn't really step [up] or appreciate that or recognize that, and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you're an idiot."

"You deserve... what's coming to you right now," Maloney continued before adding she could "confidently say 'f--k you'" to Leviss.