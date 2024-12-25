KEY POINTS In 'Our Little Secret,' Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding star as resentful exes who have to spend Christmas together

'Spirited' is the modern-day telling of Charles Dicken's 'A Christmas Carol'

'Beethoven's Christmas Adventure' is a great pick if your family has many kids

Christmas Day is a great time to spend as much time with family and friends as possible, and what better way to bond than to have a movie marathon with the gang!

There have been many films over the years that made a mark in the hearts of people, but Christmas-themed movies have always had a soft spot in the hearts of the American people. From family comedies to heartwarming tales and North Pole adventures, these movies are sure to keep everyone in the family huddled in the Christmas spirit.

Here's a list of the top Christmas movies you can watch on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and Apple TV:

Netflix

That Christmas (2024) Main Characters voiced by Bill Nighy, Brian Cox, and more

This heartwarming British Christmas comedy tells the tale of how a snowstorm disrupted Santa's plans to bring joy to the people of Wellington-on-Sea. Can the townsfolk help save the festive spirit of Christmas?

Our Little Secret (2024) Starring Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding and Kristin Chenoweth

Two people with "exes" baggage are forced to spend Christmas with each other after they discover that their new partners are siblings. Will their resentful past come back to haunt them while they try to make things work with their new partners?

Family Switch (2023) Starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms

A chance encounter with an astrological reader results into a body switch for the Walker family. Will they do for each other what it takes to land a record deal, pass a college interview, get a promotion, and break a leg in a soccer tryout?

Hulu

The Polar Express (2004) Starring Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola, and Michael Jeter

A story about friendship, true courage, and the spirit of Christmas, this movie is an adventurous take on a young boy's Christmas Eve trip to the North Pole.

Elf (2003) Starring Will Ferrell

Buddy was raised as an oversized elf. The film centers on journey from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father who wasn't even aware of his existence. Will the meeting change Buddy's life?

Jack Frost (1998) Starring Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston and Joseph Cross

In this adventure-filled Christmas movie, a father who always breaks his promises dies in a car accident. He returns a year later as a snowman – armed with one last chance to do the right things as a father before he disappears forever, will the father be able to mend the torn bond during the holiday season?

Amazon Prime Video

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure (2011) Starring Tom Arnold

Everyone's favorite giant dog returns to the big screens with an adventure as this time, he has to rescue a Christmas elf and recover a magic toy bag from greedy crooks to save Christmas. Can Beethoven save the day and return Santa's sleigh before gift-giving?

The Nutcracker (1993) Starring Macaulay Culkin

In this magical film, a little girl falls asleep after a Christmas Eve party at her house and dreams of a world where toys move and dance about.

Frosty the Snowman (1969)

If your family is into old but gold kinds of movies, this animated film may be what you're looking for. Snowman Frosty comes to life and goes on an adventure to reach the North Pole before he ultimately melts. Can Frosty get to the North Pole in time?

Apple TV

Spirited (2022) Starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds

This Christmas musical is based on Charles Dicken's "A Christmas Carol" and tells the story of a miserly misanthrope who goes on a magical journey toward redemption. Is redemption possible for a controversial man who seems "unredeemable"?

'Twas the Fight Before Christmas (2021) Documentary

If you and your loved ones are into real-life films, this documentary may be a good pick. It takes a deep look into the obsession of a Christmas-loving lawyer whose planned holiday antics of a "Christmas show" lead to a legal battle with his neighbors who believe he is in violation of the neighborhood rules. Will the dispute ruin the festive mood?

A Sudden Case of Christmas (2004) Starring Danny DeVito

Who says you can't celebrate Christmas in August. In this family comedy, a 10-year-old girl will attempt to get her separating parents back together, asking to celebrate Christmas one last time together, even if it's still August. Will her tactics rekindle the flame in her parents' relationship?