Bluey fans from all over the world may have something exciting to look forward to in 2027 because what used to be a streamed series, may soon hit the big screen.

The Walt Disney Company just announced that there will be an animated feature film for the well-loved series "Bluey."

Walt Disney will be acquiring the global theatrical rights for the film, and it will run under the Disney banner. Once it is released worldwide, it will then stream on Disney+.

The animated film promises tons of excitement and the same warmth that viewers love from every "Bluey" episode. It will be written and directed by Joe Brumm, the creator of the series. The movie will be a continuation of the adventures of the loveable and inexhaustible charming little dog who lives with his affectionate family.

It will be produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios.

Brumm expressed his excitement over continued partnership with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell, the team at BBC Studios, as well as with Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney.

"I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on The Sign in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I've always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together," he said.

Walden and Bergman, the co-chairmen of Disney Entertainment, also expressed positivity on the "Bluey" deal.

"Since its debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+, Bluey has become a global phenomenon, uniting families everywhere with its heartfelt stories of play, imagination and connection. We are so proud to expand upon our relationship with BBC Studios to bring the magic of Bluey to the big screen – for real life! – and we are deeply grateful to Joe Brumm for creating a world that continues to inspire and delight families everywhere."

The movie will star vocal talents from the show including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack, who are the mom and dad of Bluey. Zanetti plays Chilli Heeler, while McCormack plays Bandit Heeler.

Amber Naismith, the award-winning animation producer responsible for some of hit animation movies like "Happy Feet" and "The Lego Movie" will be producing the "Bluey" film.

Financing and licensing of the picture for distribution will be handled by BBC Studios. The movie also gained post-production funding from the Australian government.

Available in over 140 countries, Bluey is 2024's most-watched series globally on Disney+, and the year's No. 1 most-watched series on streaming to date through November among total viewers in the U.S., with more than 50.5 billion minutes watched (842 million hours), according to Nielsen Media Research.