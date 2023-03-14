KEY POINTS Ciara donned a sheer Dundas halter dress and a black thong for the Sunday bash

The singer walked the red carpet with her husband Russell Wilson

Social media users have mixed opinions about Ciara's look at the Oscars afterparty

Ciara left little to the imagination at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty Sunday night.

The singer, 37, flaunted her curves on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a completely sheer Dundas halter dress with nothing underneath but nude nipple covers and a tiny black thong, Page Six reported.

Her sparkling look featured crosshatched crystals, a plunging cowl neckline and a low back that showed off the top of her thong.

Ciara paired her outfit with opera-length black velvet gloves and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels. She wore a smokey black eye and a nude lip and styled her hair in a sleek chin-length bob.

Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, joined her on the red carpet wearing a black velvet coat over a shiny black pant-and-shirt combination.

Stylist Rob Zangardi shared photos of Ciara's look on Instagram, and it received mixed responses from social media users.

One person called Ciara's look "supersonic hypnotic," referencing the lyrics of her hit song "1,2 Step." Another user called it "unreal."

"Ciara looked stunning with this dress," one Twitter user commented on Ciara's risqué ensemble, while another added, "She's so pretty."

However, others expressed their disapproval of her outfit.

"Leave that s—t for your husband! We don't need to see all that!" one person commented.

"She's beautiful, but this look has been done way too much before," another wrote.

A third user gave it a thumbs down, writing, "Nope! Ciara put some clothes on."

One Twitter user defended Ciara and shut down speculation that Wilson allegedly looked unhappy beside his wife. "This was at the Vanity Fair party... Regardless, do you get permission when you wear something? She is a grown woman," the person wrote.

Ciara wasn't the only one who wore a daring outfit to the star-studded party. Emily Ratajkowski rocked a sheer metallic knit gown by Feben that featured strategically placed braided details running down the bodice, according to Page Six.

The model paired the dress with a nude thong and opted to go braless.