What heels!

A trio of thieves, including a "drunk dude," plundered a Cincinnati store last week, swiping clothing, a dozen pairs of shoes and 100 right shoes, leaving the owner demoralized but vowing to remain open.

The thieves ransacked the Sole Bros shop in downtown Cincinnati last week, stripping shelves and leaving empty boxes of shoes scattered about the floor before fleeing with "over 100 right shoes taken, several full pairs, tons of clothing pieces, as well as other items and personal belongings," owner Hunter Emigh wrote on his Facebook page.

He posted surveillance video and pictures of the thieves on Facebook, including one person in a red sweatsuit taking a swig from what appears to be a liquor bottle before entering the store.

Not everyday you expect to wake up to hear that your store has been broken into and robbed, Sadly exactly that happened early Tuesday morning.Over 100 right shoes taken, several full pairs, tons of...

The "drunk dude" stood next to another person with a limp who was wearing a black sweatshirt and facemask. A woman also stood outside the business, presumably standing watch.

Emigh asked anyone who could identify the culprits to contact authorities.

"If anyone has any information, recognizes these people, or anything related to it, reach out and let us know. Share this, show your friends, if you hear anything or see anything reach out," Emigh said.

"I know someone's boy has a limp now after jumping out the window. I know someone knows the drunk dude who took over 100 right shoes. I know someone knows the lady who knows she shouldn't have been there," he continued.

Emigh told WCPO that he missed the crooks by about "17 to 19 minutes" after receiving an alarm on his phone from the ADT security company early in the morning on Oct. 8.

"I realized that they took almost every other shoe to a lot of the pairs that were on the wall," Emigh said. "At that point, you know, it really was just like a demoralizing thing."

CPD is investigating a burglary that occurred at 528 Reading Rd. on 10/8/24 at approximately 2:00 a.m. If you recognize this individual, please submit a anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or call Det. Bell at 513-352-3518. pic.twitter.com/UJ9nxWh1Ax — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) October 14, 2024

He estimated the stolen products and damage will cost about $45,000.

Emigh told WCPO that his first impulse was to shut the doors permanently.

"Man, some days, it's hard. I will say that. After this happened, I told my employees straight up, 'I'm (going to) just close,'" he said. "Literally, I was done with it."

The Cincinnati Police Department, which also posted video of the thieves, is investigating.

"The one thing I would say is if anybody was out (Oct. 8) between those times of 3 a.m. to even 6 a.m. ... if they've seen anything in the area, or one shoe, stolen clothing, really anything, just to reach out," Emigh said.

Emigh, whose store was damaged when a car drove through the front door last year forcing him to move to another location, said he and his employees will pick up the pieces and press on.

"We will continue to be open, as well as continue to try and offer the best services we can to the city. We appreciate all of the love and support during this difficult time, and we hope to come back even stronger," he said on Facebook.

"No one ever deserves to have to deal with something like this, no matter who it is. We're not going to let this stop us, and slowly restock and get things back to normal. You never expect things like this to happen to you, until it does," he said.