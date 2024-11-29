Almost immediately after President-elect Donald Trump claimed his electoral victory, blue state governors vowed to shield their migrant populations from what Trump has promised to be the largest mass deportation operation in American history. Now, as Trump prepares to take office, their plans are beginning to take shape.

The cities of Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia were among the first to lead the movement, promising its local migrant communities to protect them from the Trump administration's initiative.

Trump has said that regardless of their best efforts, cities have "no choice" but to deport people living in the country illegally, telling NBC News "there is no price tag" on getting the job done.

Nevertheless, some Democratic cities and states have started passing laws to prevent mass deportations targeting their migrant communities. Here's a closer look at their efforts.

Los Angeles, California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced shortly after the Nov. 5 election that he called for a special legislative session focused on "Trump-proofing" the state and safeguarding progressive policies. Those sessions are set to begin in December.

Since then, the Los Angeles Unified School District has declared itself a sanctuary for migrants and the LGBTQ+ community, adopting resolutions that reassert schools as safe havens from immigration enforcement and that prevent employees from voluntarily sharing the immigration status of students and their families with federal agents. An LGBTQ+ resolution in that measure updates policy reinforcing "the respectful treatment of all persons to include gender identity and gender expression."

Likewise, the city of Los Angeles passed a law that prohibits its resources, including city employees and the police department, from being used to carry out federal immigration enforcement, NBC News reports.

The ACLU of Southern California also filed a lawsuit this month against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, demanding details on how the incoming administration plans to carry out the roundups.

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city will "not bend or break" to harsh immigration policies.

"Our values will remain strong and firm," he told reporters after the election. "We will face likely hurdles in our work over the next four years, but we will not be stopped and we certainly will not go back."

Johnson also said he was prepared to fight any effort to stop federal funds from flowing to Chicago because city authorities will not cooperate with mass deportation efforts, and would work to stop the arrival of immigration agents. Johnson described the threats as "unconscionable and dangerous," calling the president-elect a "tyrant," in a Nov. 12 press conference.

At the state level, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has also joined Newsom in his efforts to block Trump.

"To anyone who intends to come, take away the freedom and opportunity and dignity of Illinoisans, I would remind you that a happy warrior is still a warrior," he said Thursday. "You come for my people, you come through me."

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia remains a sanctuary city, a status it has had since 2016, which prohibits collaboration between the Philadelphia Police Department and ICE. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, however, has not expanded the measure to the entire state, referring to a statement focused on unity after Trump's victory.

"Now that his election is over, it is time to govern— to work together, to compromise, and to get stuff done," Shapiro said in a statement following the election results. "I believe there's more that unites us than divides us— and we must work together to continue to get stuff done for Pennsylvania."

Boston, Massachusetts

Mayor Michelle Wu told WCVB-TV that she will protect immigrants without legal status in "every way possible." Similarly, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy said on MSNBC that she would use "every tool in the toolbox" to "protect our residents" and to "hold the line on democracy and the rule of law."

Healey, who as the state's attorney general during Trump's first term challenged his administration several times on immigration policies, has also said she'd exercise her executive and regulatory authority, and make use of legislation in the state to fight various Trump policies.

Denver, Colorado

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said he would use Denver police to stop federal forces from deporting migrants in an interview last Wednesday. Denver police also say state regulations prevent them from enforcing immigration law but not confirmed whether they would actively block Trump's policies, Axios reports.

Two days later, Johnston softened his stance at 9News interview but insisted that his administration and local residents would resist those deportations, saying he is "not afraid" to go to jail to stop Trump's efforts.

Johnston's remarks sparked criticism from Trump's allies, including Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. On Sunday, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) added fuel to the controversy when he suggested on CBS' "Face the Nation" that Johnston could be removed from office if he blocks federal plans.

Tom Homan, who has been appointed by Trump as the incoming border czar, has also said the new administration plans to withhold federal funds from states and municipalities that refuse to cooperate with its mass deportation initiatives. In another interview, he suggested he would have no problem putting Johnston in jail if he decided to move forward with his stance.

"Look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing," Homan said. "He's willing to go to jail, I'm willing to put him in jail."

Colorado has already been the center of the spotlight in the immigration debate, as Trump and his camp made exaggerated claims of Venezuelan gang activity in Aurora, where Trump has vowed to start his deportations.