The classmates of a South Carolina teen allegedly bullied her into committing suicide, but after she survived, they then took secret photos of her in a coma to mock her on social media, according to a lawsuit.

The family of Kelaia Turner, now 14, have accused Greenville County Schools and nine faculty members of negligence in a recently filed lawsuit after the teen was allegedly relentlessly bullied at Dr. Phinnize J. Fisher Middle School, as reported by the New York Post.

"There was no less than seven to nine times that I, myself personally, reached out to the school, and I had the emails, and half the time they didn't respond back, and if they did, it wasn't with anything of any sustenance, there was never any resolution," Ty Turner, Keleia's mother, told WYFF.

Kelaia, who was 12 at the time, was allegedly repeatedly called names, such as "roach" and a "man" by one student, and even physically attacked in another instance, according to the lawsuit obtained by WYFF.

The girl's teachers reportedly went along with the bullying, as the lawsuit stated that one teacher would point to Kelaia when the bullies would refer to her as a "roach," as reported by The Mirror. Some faculty members also allegedly did not stop the bullies from playing "The Black People Song," a racist YouTube video, in class, the lawsuit claimed.

In March 2023, Kelaia hung herself in her home. She was dead for eight minutes, suffering severe brain damage, before she was able to be resuscitated by paramedics.

Kelaia ended up in a coma for weeks following the incident. During this time, one of the bullies allegedly took photos of the teen in her hospital bed and posted them to social media, the lawsuit alleges, according to the Post.

The 14-year-old now requires around the clock care, as her mother said Kelaia "has no control currently over her body," as reported by WYFF.

"The District is aware of the allegations made by this parent and has addressed them directly with the parent. We disagree with these allegations and have conducted a thorough investigation and review of each allegation at the time they were made. While we do not agree with the allegations, our hearts go out to Keleia Tecora Turner, her mother, and their family," Greenville County Schools said in a statement obtained by WYFF.

In the caption of a Gofundme started to help cover Kelaia's medical needs, her parents stated that they have both lost their jobs since Kelaia's suicide attempt. The Gofundme has since raised more than double its initial goal.