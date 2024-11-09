CNN news host Ana Navarro took a slap at tech mogul and new Donald Trump side-partner Elon Musk, mocking him as the just-elected president's "first lady" — pulling a page from Republicans (like Trump) who have insulted male opponents by calling them women.

Navarro referred to a recent photo of Trump with his family members — which bizarrely involved Elon Musk — which did not include the newly elected president's wife, Melania Trump.

Ladies and Gentlemen, meet the new first lady, Elon Musk. Where's Melania? pic.twitter.com/RXir7BkZcP — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) November 7, 2024

"The other day I saw this picture ... of Trump with his entire family except Melania, but Elon Musk was there," Navarro noted Friday.

"It's a little weird, right? I mean, Elon Musk seems to be everywhere at all times. He's like, secretary of everything, and at the same time, he's like First Lady," Navarro noted. (Some social media wags goofed that it's actually Trump who will serves a "first lady" to the tech billionaire.)

Navarro pointed out Musk's insinuation of himself right down to Trump's family as CNN panelists were discussing Musk's participation Wednesday in Trump's phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, even though he has a clear conflict of interest in national affairs, given his lucrative federal contracts.

"There's obviously ... conflicts of interest," Navarro pointed out. "This is somebody who has contracts with the Department of Defense. This is somebody who has Starlink that's a big part of what's going on in Ukraine."