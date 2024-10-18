Donald Trump roasted "glum" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at a Catholic charity event in New York City, telling the Democrat he could be the "first woman president" if Vice President Kamala Harris loses the election next month.

The former president, speaking at the annual Al Smith Dinner in Manhattan Thursday evening, said the media is reporting that Democrats are beginning to panic over Harris' chances.

"They're panicking. They are panicking because you know the votes that are coming in are coming in very, very strong a certain way. I won't tell you what way that is, but Chuck Schumer is here looking very glum," Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, said as Schumer sat next to him looking straight ahead.

"Doesn't he look glum? He looks glum. But look on the bright side, Chuck, considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president," Trump said at the white-tie event.

Schumer shook his head as the audience laughed.

"I actually said, 'Do you mind if I do that?' and he said, 'No, you gotta do what you gotta do.' He's a pro, he's a professional. He's a good man, actually. I hate to say it. Don't ever use it against me, please," Trump added, as he patted Schumer on the shoulder.

"But I've known him a long time," Trump said.

Harris did not attend the annual event, and sent a video message instead while she held campaign rallies in Wisconsin.