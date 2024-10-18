Trump Tells Chuck Schumer He Can Become 'First Woman President' If Harris Loses
The former president needled the 'glum' Senate leader over the vice president's chances for victory
Donald Trump roasted "glum" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at a Catholic charity event in New York City, telling the Democrat he could be the "first woman president" if Vice President Kamala Harris loses the election next month.
The former president, speaking at the annual Al Smith Dinner in Manhattan Thursday evening, said the media is reporting that Democrats are beginning to panic over Harris' chances.
"They're panicking. They are panicking because you know the votes that are coming in are coming in very, very strong a certain way. I won't tell you what way that is, but Chuck Schumer is here looking very glum," Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, said as Schumer sat next to him looking straight ahead.
"Doesn't he look glum? He looks glum. But look on the bright side, Chuck, considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president," Trump said at the white-tie event.
Schumer shook his head as the audience laughed.
"I actually said, 'Do you mind if I do that?' and he said, 'No, you gotta do what you gotta do.' He's a pro, he's a professional. He's a good man, actually. I hate to say it. Don't ever use it against me, please," Trump added, as he patted Schumer on the shoulder.
"But I've known him a long time," Trump said.
Harris did not attend the annual event, and sent a video message instead while she held campaign rallies in Wisconsin.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Panel Urges Secret Service Shake-up After Trump Assassination Bid
-
Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar: Israel's Most Wanted Man
-
Texas Man Spared Execution At 11th Hour In Controversial Shaken-Baby Case
-
Lower Rates, Surging Stock Market Fail To Ignite US IPO Market
-
Worms And Snails Handle The Pressure 2,500m Below The Pacific Surface
-
WHO Demands Space To Finish Gaza Polio Vaccination
-
'Age Of Electricity' Coming As Fossil Fuels Set To Peak: IEA
-
Holiday Spending Expected To Increase This Year Despite Consumers Acting 'More Cautiously'
-
India's Fireworks Boom Ahead Of Hindu Festival Of Lights
-
Hissed Off: San Juan Cat Removal Plan Prompts Outcry, Lawsuit