CNN has launched an investigation into the claim that the Syrian "prisoner" released in correspondent Clarissa Ward's report was a notorious intelligence officer.

According to its Dec. 11 report, CNN's Ward found and freed a prisoner in Damascus named Adel Gharbal three days after Bashar al-Assad's regime fell.

"In nearly twenty years as a journalist, this was one of the most extraordinary moments I have witnessed," Ward wrote on X, with a link to the story, which now includes a community note.

The man claimed he had been held in solitary confinement for three months but looked directly into the sky upon release and appeared healthy and well-manicured, leading many to question the report's authenticity.

Verify-Sy's investigation team found that the man's real name is Salama Mohammad Salama. He was a former first lieutenant in the Syrian Air Force Intelligence who was stationed at a checkpoint in Al-Bayyada known for abusing, torturing, and extorting Syrians, the report said.

Hamza was reportedly arrested a month before the CNN report after a dispute with a high-ranking officer over their extorted funds, according to Verify-Sy, and he participated in the report to rehabilitate his image.

"We have subsequently been investigating his background and are aware that he may have given a false identity," a CNN spokesperson told TheWrap.

The spokesperson added that no one outside of CNN's team were aware of their plans to visit the prison building the day of the report, and "the decision to release the prisoner featured in our report was taken by the guard – a Syrian rebel."

"We reported the scene as it unfolded, including what the prisoner told us, with clear attribution. We have subsequently been investigating his background and are aware that he may have given a false identity. We are continuing our reporting into this and the wider story," the statement continued.

Ward, who joined CNN in 2015, has been accused of fabricating stories in the past.

CNN admitted Ward staged conflict at the Israel-Palestine border in Gaza in October 2023 when a video of her falling to the floor while bombs flew in their direction went viral.

"The audio in the video posted and shared on X is fabricated, inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment that was covered live on CNN, which people should watch in full for themselves on a trusted platform," a CNN spokesperson told The Post.

Originally published by Latin Times