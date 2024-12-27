CNN opinion correspondent Scott Jennings mocked former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for his statements on foreign skilled labor after Ramaswamy blamed a lack of local skilled labor on American culture.

On Thursday, Ramaswamy took to X (formerly Twitter) to express why he believed tech companies prefer hiring foreign-born skilled workers instead of American workers.

"A key part of it comes down to the c-word: culture. Tough questions demand tough answers & if we're really serious about fixing the problem, we have to confront the TRUTH: Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer)," wrote Ramaswamy.

"That doesn't start in college, it starts YOUNG," he continued. "A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers."

Ramaswamy's co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, supported his sentiments, stating that there has been a "permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent."

Appearing as a panelist on CNN NewsNight, Jennings was asked for his opinion on Ramaswamy's comments by host Abby Philip.

"Somebody got stuffed in a locker. I'm not going to say who," said Jennings, receiving a chorus of laughs from his fellow panelists.

"I think there's a way to talk about this that doesn't denigrate all of American culture. I'm understanding more how he got 100 votes in Iowa or whatever," he continued.

Jennings then continued to analyze the comments made by Musk and Ramaswamy, even breaking down the subsequent backlash the two have received from MAGA supporters who are overtly anti-immigration.

"The reality is, and Elon, by the way, clarified or further explained his position later and was talking about saying, I want to bring in the top 0.1% of engineering talent from around the world. It's like bringing in a Jokic or a Wemby's to help your whole team. If you want to make a comparison to the NBA," said Jennings.

"I think what [Ramaswamy] did today was to overtalk it. A lot of MAGA people are not happy. A lot of Republicans are not happy. And this is why Donald Trump is in the oval office," he continued.

Originally published by Latin Times.