KEY POINTS Blink-182 will replace Frank Ocean as headliner at weekend 2 of Coachella

Ocean dropped out of Coachella after sustaining two fractures and a sprain in his left leg

Blink-182 will perform alongside Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Calvin Harris

Blink-182 is set to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023's second weekend following Frank Ocean's withdrawal from the original lineup.

During the first weekend of the California music festival, the rock band — composed of members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker — made a surprise onstage reunion Friday, marking their first appearance together in nine years after vocalist-guitarist DeLonge left the group in 2014.

All three will return to the Coachella stage as headliners this Sunday, an unnamed source close to the situation confirmed to Variety Wednesday.

They were originally scheduled to reunite as a band for a tour across cities in South America and Mexico this year, but it was rescheduled to 2024 after Barker suffered a serious finger injury during rehearsals, which led to surgery, according to NME.

This comes after Ocean dropped out of his scheduled headlining slot at Coachella weekend 2 due to injuries he sustained in the week leading up to the first weekend of the festival at Indio, California.

"Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella," a statement obtained by Variety read. "After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity."

According to advice from his doctor, the 35-year-old singer should not perform as he suffered two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.

In a statement addressing his heavily criticized first-weekend performance and withdrawal, Ocean said, "It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn't what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I'll see you soon."

The Grammy-winning musician faced backlash over his closing performance at Coachella last Sunday after he began his set around an hour later than scheduled and abruptly cut his show short due to the imposed midnight curfew in the area.

Rumors circulated that Ocean—born Christopher Edwin Breaux—nearly canceled his performance due to last-minute changes in the production, which was originally supposed to involve a massive ice rink and skaters. But an unnamed source has since debunked the claims, telling Rolling Stone that Ocean's performance was adjusted at the last minute due to his injury.

Coachella 2023's second weekend will begin Friday and run through Sunday, with returning performances from Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Calvin Harris. Non-attendees can catch the performance of their favorite artists live via YouTube.