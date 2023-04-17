KEY POINTS Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sparked rekindled romance rumors after being spotted at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Irina Shayk at a Coachella after-party

Adriana Madix seemingly has a new beau after being spotted with her trainer, Daniel Wai

Love filled the Coachella Valley desert over the weekend.

Thousands of concertgoers attended the highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's first weekend at Indio, California, which ran from April 14 to 16, including several A-list celebrities such as The Weeknd, John Legend, Tyga, Bebe Rexha, and Kate Hudson, among others.

But it appeared to have sparked romance among other celebrities who were spotted cozying up and kissing with new (and former) flames — fueling dating rumors.

Below is the list of rumored celebrity couples who attended the star-studded music festival together.

1. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Social media users went crazy after a video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing went viral, fueling speculation that the pair got back together since they amicably parted ways in November 2021.

In the video, obtained by Twitter pop culture account Pop Base, the 24-year-old "Mercy" singer and 26-year-old "Havana" hitmaker were seen hugging each before they leaned in for a passionate kiss. The video has since garnered 42 million views and over 100,000 likes as of press time.

It is unclear if the two have officially rekindled romance. But an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that Mendes and Cabello "knew they were both heading to Coachella and had plans to meet up and hang out" but are not back together.

"Shawn and Camila had been in touch the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their breakup. There is still a connection between them, and both of them shared they still care about one another. It's very casual at this point," the source added. International Business Times couldn't independently verify the source's claims.

Mendes was recently linked to "Nonsense" singer Sabrina Carpenter after hanging out in Los Angeles in February. Cabello, for her part, ended her relationship with dating app Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch after less than a year of dating.

2. Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk

Leonardo DiCaprio returns to the dating rumor mill once again after being spotted hanging out with Russian model Irina Shayk — the ex-girlfriend of Bradley Cooper with whom he shares 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

The two were seen partying at Levi's and Tequila Don Julio's Neon Carnival at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California, Saturday night, along with an unidentified group of friends, TMZ reported.

For the outing, the Oscar-winning actor attempted to remain low-key, wearing a black baseball cap and a mask to cover his face. The 37-year-old model rocked a floral ensemble, including a crop top and long skirt.

3. Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai

Ariana Madix appeared to have moved on from cheating ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval — who had an illicit affair with another "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss — after nine years together.

On the second day of the Coachella music festival, the 37-year-old reality star was spotted packing on the PDA with her trainer, Daniel Wai, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ.

Madix and Wai were spotted hugging and kissing each other among the crowded concertgoers. Though the two have not confirmed their relationship, the latter took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of them cozying up together, which the reality star re-shared on her account.

The outlet noted that Madix also posted a picture of her holding hands with an unidentified man last Friday, which seemed to suggest she was in a new relationship.