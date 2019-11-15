Authorities in Colorado discovered 26 children behind a false wall in a day care facility after receiving complaints about the number of children at the daycare.

The search was conducted Wednesday by Colorado Springs Police after the Department of Human Services sought an investigation of Play Mountain Place day care following complaints that more children were at the facility than its license authorized. Police initially found no sign of children at the daycare but expanded their search after hearing children making noise.

“During their investigation, officers found a false wall that led to the home’s basement,” investigators told Denver CBS-affiliate, KCNC. “When officers walked down the stairs, they located two adults and 26 kids inside a finished basement, all of [whom] were under the age of 3 years old.”

Play Mountain Place owner Carla Faith, 58, reportedly declined to cooperate with investigators.

The two adults found with the children, along with a third employee, were arrested on charges of misdemeanor child abuse by neglect. Names of those arrested were withheld pending further investigation. Police said they would “pursue appropriate charges” against Faith although she was not immediately arrested.

Play Mountain Place remains under investigation for licensing violations while the Colorado Springs Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit is now handling the criminal investigation. The children have been released back into their parents’ care.

