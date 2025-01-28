A tragic accident during a high school track and field meet at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) on Sunday morning claimed the life of a spectator after a rogue hammer weight cleared barriers.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the Mountain Lion Fieldhouse, according to UCCS officials, KRDO reported. The hammer weight, a 25-pound metal ball attached to a steel wire, struck an audience member, who was pronounced dead at the scene despite first responders' efforts.

The victim, identified as the father of a member of the Colorado United Track Club, was reportedly protecting his wife and son when the accident occurred, according to Colorado Springs Police. The family's connection to Vista Ridge High School was confirmed by the track club.

"We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved," said UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet.

The Colorado United Track Club and Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 (D12) are offering support to those affected. A gathering for connection and grief support, facilitated by D12 social workers, will take place Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the Student Union at Cheyenne Mountain High School.

The remainder of the meet was canceled, and organizers are uncertain if it will be rescheduled.

