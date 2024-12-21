Congress Votes To Extend Government Funding Until March 14, 2025
The vote came after missing a midnight deadline to continue funding agencies heading into the holidays
Congress votes early Saturday to pass a spending bill to keep the government open until March.
The bill goes to President Biden's desk for approval.
The Senate voted 85-11 in favor of the measure after it passed the House late on Friday.
The House approved the funding 366-34.
President Biden was expected to sign the legislation to keep the government open. The White House said it had ceased shutdown preparations as the vote took place.
