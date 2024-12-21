The US Congress has approved successive borrowing limit increases that have led to the country accruing $36 trillion in debt
AFP

Congress votes early Saturday to pass a spending bill to keep the government open until March.

The bill goes to President Biden's desk for approval.

The Senate voted 85-11 in favor of the measure after it passed the House late on Friday.

The House approved the funding 366-34.

President Biden was expected to sign the legislation to keep the government open. The White House said it had ceased shutdown preparations as the vote took place.

Read more
Congress