Joshua Kirshbaum and Kelly Grandmaison, co-founders of Impact Ventures International (IVI), are redefining the business consulting industry with a mission-driven outlook that prioritizes sustainable growth and meaningful impact.

With 30 years of combined experience across entertainment, philanthropy, and nonprofit consulting, the duo transformed IVI into an ecosystem. This ecosystem goes beyond traditional consulting, offering resources, partnerships, and strategies. IVI's mission is to help organizations align their purpose with profitability.

In an interview with International Business Times, Kirshbaum and Grandmaison share their story behind building Impact Ventures International (IVI) and how the firm has become a trusted partner for mission-driven entities. IVI provides bespoke methods that help businesses achieve successful product launches, strategic scaling, and even seamless business succession goals.

One-on-One Conversation with IVI Founders Joshua Kirshbaum and Kelly Grandmaison

Mr. Kirshbaum and Ms. Grandmaison, what inspired you to co-found Impact Ventures International (IVI), and how does your combined experience influence your perspective on business consulting?

Kelly: The inspiration for IVI came from a shared belief that business consulting can—and should—be a vehicle for creating transformative, meaningful impact. Joshua and I come from different professional backgrounds, but what brought us together was this passion for helping people and organizations build something that lasts. For me, it was about creating ecosystems where businesses, nonprofits, and even individuals could align their purpose and growth authentically and sustainably.

Joshua: It started in the entertainment industry, where I was helping creatives and businesses scale. I quickly saw how often great ideas would falter because they lacked the financial or operational foundations to grow long-term. That's when I shifted my focus to helping mission-driven organizations and nonprofits build strategies to sustain their vision and impact.

When we met during onboarding at a Fortune 100 company, we realized how much our viewpoints and goals overlapped. We both cared deeply about helping mission-driven organizations, particularly nonprofits, achieve financial stability while staying true to their purpose.

We started collaborating almost immediately—supporting veteran agents, writing a handbook on nonprofit consulting, and pursuing certifications that expanded our proficiency in philanthropy and financial strategies.

Kelly: Over time, we were building and supporting nonprofits, consulting with other firms, and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for important causes. The more we worked together, the clearer it became that we needed to create something bigger—a platform to bring all of these resources, strategies, and partnerships together under one roof. That's where IVI came in.

IVI is unique because it's more than a consulting firm; it's a true ecosystem. We've built a network of consultants, practices, and partnerships, which means our clients aren't just getting our knowledge. They're gaining access to resources 10 to 15 times more robust than they'd find elsewhere. We've even collaborated with competitors because it's not just about competition—it's about creating impact.

Every step we've taken with IVI has been about amplifying what's possible. That makes IVI so much more than just a consulting group—it's a community and a movement for sustainable, generational impact.

What common challenges do you observe in businesses attempting to scale, and how does IVI address them?

Kelly: One of the biggest challenges businesses face when trying to scale is access—access to the right networks, resources, and strategic guidance. As business owners, we're often juggling a thousand things at once.

We have big visions, but aligning all the moving parts—capital, talent, and systems—to create sustainable growth is tricky. Then, when you add the complexity of scaling to multiple states, regions, or even globally while maintaining operational efficiency, it can feel overwhelming.

I've noticed that many of us have a deep emotional connection to our work and what we want our business to become. Sometimes, it takes someone on the outside to refocus those efforts, ground us, and help us see the bigger picture. That's where IVI comes in. We're not just here to connect you with the right people or resources; we're here to guide you step by step and take some of that weight off your shoulders.

When a team like IVI backs you—one that knows how to navigate the scaling challenges and can offer high-level strategy and actionable steps—you'll likely be surprised by how efficiently your processes run. IVI creates a space where meaningful connections drive tangible outcomes so you can focus on the vision while we help you make it a reality.

Joshua: Another big challenge is a lack of clarity about their ultimate goals—whether scaling for long-term growth or preparing for a sale. These paths require different strategies; many owners don't approach scaling with the end in mind.

For personal growth, the focus is on internal alignment and efficiency, verifying that all ventures work cohesively. For a sale, the business must be viewed as a product appealing to buyers, often requiring adjustments entrepreneurs don't anticipate. Many build their businesses around their own needs, not realizing that this may not translate to market value.

Could you explain the "Rockefeller Method" in business consulting? How do you apply this to your consulting methods?

Joshua: The "Rockefeller Method" is a comprehensive perspective for managing financial and business ecosystems. It aims to foster growth for families, businesses, and philanthropic efforts. This method allows for expansion and attraction of opportunities. Importantly, it maintains the core values that strengthen families and businesses.

It emphasizes an integrated strategy that considers all aspects of wealth management, business growth, and legacy planning rather than focusing on isolated products or tools. Kelly could speak more in-depth about this, but at its core, the Rockefeller Method is about viewing financial and business decisions as interconnected.

While we can undoubtedly reference what the Rockefellers, Rothschilds, or other iconic families and pioneers have done to build enduring legacies, the real lesson is that these strategies were always tailored to their unique circumstances. That's the essence of the Rockefeller Method—creating a bespoke plan for each individual or entity, making certain that every decision aligns with their goals and values.

At IVI, we take this same point of view in our consulting. Every client's situation is different, and we believe in building a comprehensive, customized strategy before making decisions or spending money.

This means understanding a client's full story—their personal goals, business ecosystem, family needs, and philanthropic vision—and crafting a plan that sees to it each element works together seamlessly.

If someone tries to sell you a financial product or solution without understanding your entire picture, they're not serving your best interests. They're simply pushing a product, and that's not what we do. At IVI, we prioritize building a holistic, integrated plan that truly serves our clients and maximizes every aspect of their ecosystem.

Kelly: Agreed. The "Rockefeller Method" came from a series of lectures and discussions with people in the industry who had unknowingly missed a considerable gap in what the Rockefeller family did.

People knew John D. Rockefeller as a businessman who dominated the oil industry, but we don't give him enough credit for establishing the General Education Board. His impact on the community and dedication to education were pivotal for him, the communities around him, and his business.

What made him so brilliant wasn't just that he understood how financial ecosystems worked in a way that could generate a smooth transition for his next of kin. Still, he also knew that giving back and educating the community directly benefited him in the long run. Our clients need to understand that no ecosystem is built the same or requires the same type of planning, but we focus on how to support them in creating the proper infrastructure so that all elements support one another.

Your VentureMAX360 program has helped clients double or triple their valuations within 24 months. What makes this program so effective?

Kelly: Truth be told, I believe the answer lies with our team. We've studied how some of the most successful business owners and innovators have started their journeys, and we know that the best way to succeed is to build the right team that handles different aspects.

From our accounting team to legal to social media and PR, we've identified key areas for growth and efficiency and honed in on maximizing and streamlining them. We don't believe in cookie-cutter solutions—every business is unique, and the way it scales should be, too.

The first thing we do is dive deep into understanding the client's goals, pain points, and opportunities. Are they scaling to sell? Building long-term sustainability? Expanding into new markets? That clarity is key.

From there, we create a customized roadmap that aligns with their vision. We focus on streamlining operations, eliminating inefficiencies, and implementing systems that drive growth and enhance the business's overall value. A big part of what makes VentureMAX360 so effective is that we look at the business as a whole. It's about creating alignment across every level of the organization.

The other piece is that we act as a true partner. Scaling can overwhelm business owners, but we take some of that weight off their shoulders by offering the guidance and tools they need to execute effectively. When you combine strategic clarity with actionable support, the results speak for themselves. That's why so many of our clients see such dramatic growth in such a short time.

Joshua: On average, our VentureMAX360 program has helped clients double or even triple their valuations within 24 months. Of course, results vary depending on the industry, business structure, financial framework, and the client's connection to their audience. Our methodical, step-by-step technique, which we tailor to each client's unique needs and goals, makes the program effective.

The process begins with a comprehensive evaluation in the first month. We assess all weaknesses, identify immediate opportunities for improvement, and highlight long-term changes that will maximize the business's value. During the first 13 months, we focus on implementing these changes, tackling low-hanging fruit quickly while setting the foundation for more complex adjustments.

For clients signing up for the second year, the next 13 months are all about scaling up. We triple down on the strategies that have shown the most success, focusing on building sustainable value and transforming the business into a product ready for sale or long-term scalability.

It's also important to note that not every client is focused on selling to the highest bidder. For many, it's about finding the best buyer to continue their legacy and confirm the business grows beyond their tenure. This is especially common with our clients, who have been running their businesses for 20 or 30 years. They've poured their lives into these ventures and are now looking for the right person or entity to take the reins.

We find facilitating this transition challenging, especially since 60% of businesses fail to survive ownership transitions. A big part of what we do is finding buyers who are willing to pay the right price and who can structure the deal to benefit everyone involved.

In my mediation work, I call this "finding the wow." It's not just about creating a win-win; it's about crafting a deal where every party walks away thinking, "Wow, I didn't think that was possible." That's the level of success we aim for in VentureMAX360—helping our clients achieve results that exceed their expectations, both financially and strategically.

Can you share a client success story that highlights IVI's core strategies?

Joshua: Back in 2022, before Kelly and I formally launched IVI, we worked with a business owner who owned 14 U.S. restaurants and managed a family foundation. While the restaurants were individually thriving and self-sustaining, they each operated independently, with different vendors, setups, and resources. The owner had done an excellent job building these businesses over decades, but as he got older, he faced two significant challenges:

None of his children wanted to take over the businesses. He had limited savings, little liquidity, and no significant investments in retirement vehicles, relying solely on wages from the restaurants' profits to sustain his lifestyle.

To make matters worse, the restaurants' tax returns—structured to take advantage of write-offs—made the businesses appear undervalued, even as liabilities, on paper. He wanted to sell all 14 restaurants but had struggled to find buyers for over three years. Buyers were either unwilling to navigate the complexities of the businesses or uninterested in purchasing them individually, as they would require significant additional investments to streamline operations.

At the time, Kelly and I worked for an insurance company and didn't have the robust resources we have today, but we were determined to help. This became one of our first consulting projects as a team.

We started by conducting a thorough assessment of his entire operation. After carefully analyzing each restaurant's assets, financials, and operational structures, we devised a plan to simplify and consolidate his business. Here's what we did:

We centralized shared resources across all 14 restaurants and created a more cohesive system. We recommended the client acquire one of his key vendors (who happened to be another client of ours) to reduce long-term costs and increase control over supply chains by identifying overlaps and inefficiencies. Instead of attempting to sell 14 individual restaurants, we reorganized them into two larger business units, each managed by a central office. These two units were easier for potential buyers to understand and manage, making them far more attractive.

How has business consulting evolved since you started IVI, and where do you see it heading?

Joshua: When Kelly and I founded IVI, we built it with a clear purpose: to identify meaningful projects and create opportunities that drive sustainable growth and impact. From the beginning, we've been focused on building an ecosystem of businesses and services aligning with this mission.

In just a short time, we've hit some significant milestones. For example, we absorbed a marketing agency to provide our clients with top-tier branding and communications support. We've also acquired several SaaS companies, integrating their products into one cohesive solution that delivers immense value to our clients. Additionally, we've expanded our team by bringing in the practices of expert consultants and coaches to elevate the scope of our services.

IVI operates within a framework of four to five businesses, and we're growing fast. I expect we'll double in size within the following year. By year three, our goal is to donate over $1 million annually to nonprofit causes—a bold target but one that speaks to our commitment to measurable impact.

Our foundation is another point of pride. In its short existence, we've achieved incredible results, like housing nearly 60 people affected by the LA fires, supporting over two dozen nonprofits in creating sustainable systems, and connecting more than 40,000 individuals with resources to start businesses and turn new chapters in their lives.

Ultimately, success for IVI isn't just about how much we grow or the size of our client base. It's about the lives we transform, the resources we give back, and the lasting impact we create. We've succeeded if our clients and the causes we support are better off because of our work. I'm confident we'll continue to exceed expectations and grow in ways that align with our mission of creating generational impact.

Kelly: To add to that, what truly sets IVI apart is the balance we strike between ambition and purpose. Yes, we're growing quickly and hitting significant milestones. Still, every decision we make is grounded in our mission to create sustainable, meaningful impact for our clients and their communities and beyond.

We don't see success as just numbers on a balance sheet. It's in the stories we hear from clients who feel more aligned with their vision after working with us. It's in the nonprofit leaders who now have systems to scale their missions. It's in the people who've found new opportunities and stability because of our work.

At IVI, we believe in building businesses with a purpose far beyond profitability. And when we see that purpose in action—whether it's a client doubling their valuation or a foundation housing dozens of people after a crisis—it reinforces that we're doing exactly what we set out to do. That's what drives us every day.