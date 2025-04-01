As Senator Cory Booker's (D-NJ) marathon speech against the Trump administration stretches past the 20-hour mark, social media has become obsessed with one burning question: How is he avoiding bathroom breaks?

Booker began speaking at 7 pm on Monday, speaking through the night and well into the following day. With Booker promising to continue speaking as long as he is "physically able," Twitter users have flooded the platform with speculation, openly wondering if Booker is wearing an adult diaper to avoid interrupting his historic speech.

"Y'all think Cory Booker is wearing a diaper?" one user asked bluntly, echoing the thoughts of many. "I need to know how he will pee," implored another, with one honest user admitting, "Yall think Cory Booker got a Depends on? I know I would've had to pee 20 times by now."

"Cory Booker is insane. 15 hours on the Senate floor. He is wearing a diaper. The eyes are cra cra," alleged one user.

How can he do this without bathroom breaks? — Kevin E Stern (@sternkev) April 1, 2025

Booker himself has yet to address the speculation, but he has maintained his stamina, showing no signs of slowing down as he continues speaking throughout the night and well into the day. His speech, though not a filibuster, is an attempt to draw attention to what he calls the "reckless and unconstitutional" impact of Trump's policies.

The longest filibuster was performed by Strom Thurmond, who in 1957 spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes in opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1957. Thurmond is said to have taken steam baths to dehydrate his body, and he had a bucket set up behind a curtain to relieve himself with one foot still on the Senate floor.

In 2013, Sen. Wendy Davis (R-TX) gave a 13 hour filibuster in the Texas legislature against abortion, during which she wore a catheter.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who gave a 21-hour filibuster protesting Obamacare in 2013, offered advice to Booker. "Wear comfortable shoes and don't drink water," he said.

The same year as Ted Cruz's impressively long speech, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) ended a 13-hour filibuster because he needed to use the bathroom and apparently had no back-up plan in place.

Whether or not the senator has a secret strategy—or an extra layer of protection—remains a mystery. Whatever his secret is, Booker's endurance has captured the internet's attention.

Originally published on Latin Times