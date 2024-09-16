A band of New Jersey thieves reportedly made off with a massive amount of frozen shrimp after they stole a truck bound for Costco.

Middlesex Borough Police allege that the thieves stole a truck carrying just over half a million frozen shrimp Sept. 5 from an industrial lot. The semi-truck was valued at $50,000, and the shrimp it was carrying was valued at more than $300,000.

"It's a bit unusual. Very high dollar amount, obviously," Detective Sgt. Sean Flanagan told News12 New Jersey.

The shrimp, weighing close to 25,000 pounds, never arrived at its destination. Police said that they were unsure if the shrimp was stolen on purpose or at random.

"It's only me and my truck, now I don't have a job for a week. I've tried to make applications, I need to keep waiting," the owner of the truck, who did not wish to be identified, told WCAU-TV.

After the truck driver reported it stolen, Flanagan told News12 that they also found four other cargo containers opened, but nothing was stolen. Police are unsure how the thieves expected to profit from the heist.

"It's on private property, in a fenced-in lot," Flanagan told News12. "We have different theories and leads right now. We can't say for sure how they knew it was there."