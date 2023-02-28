KEY POINTS Courteney Cox received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday

Cox's pals Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were present at the ceremony

Cox said she didn't expect her name would be cemented in Hollywood

Courteney Cox didn't expect to have a lasting career in Hollywood.

Cox finally got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she reflected on her successful career following the monumental moment. She admitted she didn't expect her longevity in Hollywood, considering she came from Alabama.

"Not in a million years," Cox told Fox News Digital when asked about her name getting cemented in Hollywood. "I'm from Birmingham, Alabama... That's just not something you think would be a possibility, but I did know that 'Friends' was special."

Cox's "Friends" co-stars and real-life pals, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Laura Dern, were present when she was honored Monday. Cox's daughter Coco Arquette and partner Johnny McDaid were also in attendance for her special day.

"Coco, it's not easy to grow up in this business... and you shine in your own unique light, and I love you so much, and I'm so proud of you. I am proud to be your mom," Cox said, addressing her daughter during her speech. She also said of McDaid, "I'm so lucky to be with you."

When asked about her decades-long friendship with her "Friends" co-stars, Cox said, "Honesty, support, time and love."

"No, not 30 years. That's a typo," Aniston chimed in. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney."

The "Murder Mystery" star shared some memories with Cox when they were still filming "Friends." According to her, Cox instilled in her the idea that they were not "competing" against each other but supporting one another.

"I really think Courteney doing that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts," Kudrow added. "Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being... Thank you for enriching our lives personally."

"You're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you. We love you," Aniston said.

"Friends," the hit NBC sitcom, ran from 1996 to 2004.

Aside from Cox, Aniston and Kudrow, it starred Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. The six cast members reunited for "Friends: The Reunion" in 2021.

Aniston admitted that "Time travel is hard." She expected the reunion to be "fun" but admitted that it also made her emotional that she ended up walking out of filming "at certain points."

"Even LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy," she added. "You know, our brother. Mr. Impenetrable. Our big brother who would kill anybody if they looked at you wrong. Even he got a little misty."