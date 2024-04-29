When a company, organization, or institution faces a crisis, effective communication is critical to managing the situation, mitigating damage, and preserving trust. Crisis communication involves disseminating accurate information, addressing concerns, and maintaining transparency to minimize the negative effects on stakeholders.

Crisis communication requires an adaptable approach, given that communicators must act immediately, decisively, and empathetically to address the public's concerns. Effective communication is just as crucial with internal stakeholders: employees, managers, boards, company owners, and investors.

Melody Kimmel, the founder of MK Media Training, LLC, a New Jersey-based company specializing in media training, presentation coaching, and message training, emphasizes the importance of maintaining integrity and accountability through effective crisis communication. Kimmel has over 20 years of experience guiding various professionals in crisis preparation and reputation management.

Earlier in her career, Kimmel worked as a journalist before spearheading national training programs at global communications firms. Kimmel holds a double major in English and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania, showcasing the roots of her multidisciplinary approach to communication training. It's this approach that helped her earn multiple accolades, including the recognition of her six-part series on the medical malpractice liability crisis in West Virginia as the Year's Best Journalism Series by the state's Trial Lawyers Association.

Kimmel is often tapped to assist business leaders with crisis communication, both during events and in preparation for them. She asserts that defining a crisis is the first step. "Every business or operational emergency is not necessarily a crisis, so having a committee to assess any rising issue is important. This assessment includes evaluating the problem's potential impact. This evaluation should weigh the damage to property, operational disruptions, severe weather or environmental factors, security threats, consumer actions, injuries, loss of life, and risks to the brand's reputation."

Kimmel highlights that when addressing any audience, whether it's the public, media outlets, or the board, leaders must be transparent. Delivering unfavorable information is tough, but being honest about the situation helps defuse hostility and support the brand's recovery. "Taking responsibility for mistakes, acknowledging when the ball has been dropped, and committing to improvement is what resonates with stakeholders."

Kimmel draws inspiration from the 4 R's of crisis communications, a guiding principle for businesses to effectively communicate with stakeholders. The first "R"—regret—emphasizes expressing genuine remorse and acknowledging any harm caused. Even in cases where the business isn't to blame, conveying the tumult that company employees are no doubt experiencing demonstrates empathy and accountability.

Restitution focuses on efforts to rectify the harm caused. Kimmel acknowledges that immediate solutions may not be readily available in the early stages of a crisis, but showing commitment to making amends goes a long way in rebuilding trust and confidence.

Reform, the third "R," refers to addressing the root causes of the crisis and implementing lasting solutions. This encompasses conducting thorough analyses to understand what went wrong and making structural changes to prevent them from recurring. In the early days post-crisis, a company can make clear its commitment to this process.

Lastly, responsibility is about owning up to mistakes and taking accountability. Assuming responsibility shows integrity and a willingness to address issues head-on, building the organization's credibility. Leveraging this framework of regret, restitution, reform, and responsibility puts C-level executives on the path to recovering stakeholder trust.

Kimmel offers additional guidance on successful crisis management during Q&A with stakeholders. She underlines that active listening is essential and advises her clients to refrain from prematurely formulating answers in their minds. Doing so ensures they completely understand the question before responding and ensures that they don't answer a harder question than what was asked. She encourages reframing or seeking clarification when needed. It's also important to recognise that emotions may be running high. Company representatives can acknowledge the emotion using reflective language without reacting to hostile questions or accusations.

At the same time, Kimmel advises against over-answering, especially in the early days following an event. One should only share information that is known and verified. Speculation should be avoided at all costs and she reminds her clients that they may come to regret guessing the cause of a crisis. "It's better to acknowledge that key details are still unknown and emphasize that the company is conducting an internal investigation while cooperating fully with relevant authorities. Referencing respected third parties helps the organization maintain credibility," Kimmel remarks.

Of course, all of the repairs must happen– be they financial, operational, legal, technological, or any other function that has failed– in addition to the company's regular and open communication about the crisis and its repair. Along with promptly and effectively addressing the crisis' root cause, leveraging this framework of regret, restitution, reform, and responsibility puts C-level executives on the path to recovering stakeholder trust.