An executive director earned the ire of the online community after a controversial post that actually sparked a debate. The post? He simply warned job applicants that he would be revoking a job offer if the applicant fails to hit "reply all" whenever responding to professional emails.

The post brought about a discussion about the proper professional email etiquette. Based on the LinkedIn post, the executive director cautioned all those who receive job offers about not hitting reply all because such could lead to a revocation of an offer. Polarized reactions emerged from his post, with some saying that the action is quite a "basic" thing in the professional world, while others found it quite harsh.

The executive vented his frustration on the online platform because he has allegedly seen a lack of basic email etiquette among the young professionals.

"If I write you an email with a work offer and there are other people copied on the email, and you do not reply all, I will revoke the offer. It's absolutely insane that in 2024 so many people under the age of 40 know how to use advanced software programs but can't be bothered to hit reply all on an email," he said.

He also emphasized that not hitting the reply all button "wastes time, forces unnecessary follow up, and clogs people's inboxes."

Aside from this, he expressed finding it ludicrous to often include a note in the emails, telling the recipient that they must not forget to hit the "reply all."

"It is mind boggling to me that I have to include notes that say "Please remember to reply all" in professional emails when I'm the one trying to hire YOU," he stated.

The executive highlighted that he actually understands what "accommodating people" means. However, he emphasized that it is no longer part of his job to teach professional email etiquette to applicants.

His post gained so much attention in social media that it led to some nasty roasting from social media users.

One user said that revoking a job offer because of an email misstep is quite harsh. Another pointed out that sometimes there are people who would not bother hitting reply all because they would just assume that it is no longer necessary for everyone to see their responses.

Of course, there were also those who agreed with the executive. One said that the "reply all" thing is basic etiquette and if one does not know it, then how can he or she be expected to handle more complex tasks.

Amid the hate and support that the executive is getting, there were just those who opted to make light of the situation.

"Why are you sending an offer with multiple people on it. How's the personal touch lol!" one commenter quipped.

Another said that he would be revoking an offer if somebody would overuse "reply all."

Since the post of the executive has gotten a lot of attention, it might just usher in some newfound degree of observance when it comes to email etiquette. Who knows? It might just set new standards when it comes to online professionalism.