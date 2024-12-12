KEY POINTS AI integration into the recruitment process is expected to see a boost next year

Many company leaders are expecting the hybrid model to persist in the next few years

Companies will explore more initiatives for employee well-being

Recruiters will still emphasize skills-based hiring over traditional qualifications

The human resources industry has evolved over the years, albeit at times forced due to unprecedented changes in the workplace. These changes were often brought about by either events such as the pandemic or the normal human evolution that involves physical, mental, and emotional facets.

The "new normal" kicked off in 2021, but experts have said the situation will change even more in 2025 due to tech-driven changes that will also present more challenges for the world.

In the HR realm, the following trends are expected to shake up the system and ultimately change the way human resources teams hire and onboard new workers for a more efficient and inclusive workplace.

1. An Embrace of AI Tools

The new digital economy has encouraged companies to embrace the help provided by artificial intelligence. It has evolved from being just a tool to becoming a "collaborator" for HR teams.

There are now AI agents that can look through LinkedIn profiles and even send e-mails to potential candidates with interview offers, improving the process for recruiters and also possibly reducing the risk of human manipulation during initial evaluation.

On the other hand, it is expected that companies will be more careful in adopting AI tools within HR units. While AI is becoming more of a tool than a threat, policies on proper usage and training of HR workers should still be established.

2. A Focus on Soft Skills

The world has evolved dramatically since the pandemic, and in the workplace, there have been multiple shakeups in various positions to fill up roles that were lost due to the pandemic-triggered resignations and layoffs.

In LinkedIn's Global Talent Trends report released in October, it was revealed that 69% of U.S. executives said they are planning to prioritize hiring applicants with soft skills next year, "particularly transferrable skills that allow candidates to move nimbly across roles."

With the rise of AI adoption in workplaces, companies are looking for workers who have "broader, uniquely human skills" that should spur agility in operations.

3. A Conviction for Flexible Work Options

Outside of the talent search, HR leaders are also moving toward flexible options for company workers and candidates. A 2024 survey by International Workplace Group found that many CEOs are expecting to still be operating in a hybrid model "five years from now."

Furthermore, the survey found that a staggering 95% of HR executives see offering a hybrid work setup for candidates "as an effective recruitment tool."

With HR executives willing to stand their ground on hybrid models, combined with the welcoming tone of many CEOs toward hybrid workplace arrangements, it can be expected that in 2025, the majority of recruiters will make the offer.

4. A Stronger Push for DEI

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) remains a significant aspect of the workplace that has been included in recruitment trends over the past decade due to the rise of Millennial and Generation Z workers who demand it more openly.

Many job seekers seek a diverse workplace, and for industry experts, 2025 is an opportunity to embrace the evolution toward more diverse and inclusive workplaces.

5. An Emphasis on Skills-Based Hiring

Gone were the days when recruiters' checklists were packed with choices around traditional qualifications. The rise of the Millennial generation and fresh Gen Zer job seekers paved the way for recognizing the value in practical abilities.

Instead of traditional formal degrees, recruiters are expected to put emphasis on a candidate's specific skill sets, facilitating the inclusion of diverse talents in the evolving workplace.

6. A Deeper Reliance on Data Analytics

Since 2025 is the year of technological immersion and potentially mass adoption, data analytics is expected to play a major role in 2025 yet again, but with more advanced tools to complete the process.

Recruiters will make more use of data analytics to obtain insights into candidate behaviors and will also use such processes to predict potential hiring outcomes.

7. A More Serious Pivot Toward Internal Mobility

Upskilling has been a staple in the workplace for the past few years amid the consecutive emergence of new tech waves, but reskilling is also expected to be included in 2025.

While some companies will definitely search for new talents, some will also promote internal mobility by reskilling or upskilling workers to help them transition to new roles with more ease.

8. A Clearer Move Toward Employee Well-being

The pandemic changed so many things in society. It was an eye-opener for employers – that burnout is real and a worker's well-being is critical for overall efficiency.

In 2025, it is expected that recruitment and HR strategies will include more initiatives around mental health support that should ultimately enhance job satisfaction and retention. In turn, such programs should help enhance employee productivity.

9. An Understanding of Reputation

Due to the rise of social media and platforms that allow anonymous posting of worker experiences, companies have become more aware of the importance of reputation.

By 2025, recruitment teams are expected to improve their hiring processes to provide a more positive candidate experience. The goal is to maintain clear communication and offer fair and transparent feedback to either improve or retain reputation rankings.

10. An Exploration of the Gig Economy

The gig economy is expected to grow further in 2025, which means recruitment teams will need to adapt to the fact that there are people in search of project-based work.

In 2025, some companies may start exploring the possibility of hiring "gig" workers for short-term projects that need faster turnarounds.

Strategies will shift toward worker options for seasonal demand or specific company needs, but ultimately, the goal will be to support business agility in an evolving world where more and more workers seek flexibility.