KEY POINTS Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to be wanting out from Al-Nassr

Sources report that he wants to return to Europe as soon as possible

Ronaldo may have trouble finding a new team after how he left Manchester United

The past year has not gone on according to Cristiano Ronaldo's plan despite signing an eye-watering deal to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr following his bombastic exit from Manchester United in late November and another change of scenery appears to be on his mind.

According to sources in Spain, Ronaldo apparently "can't take it anymore" in Saudi Arabia and is reportedly on the lookout for a way to leave the club.

"The Portuguese has realized the reality of the Saudi club and especially the existing situation in the country where the infrastructures are very far from modern society," Mundo Deportivo reported in Spanish.

"Hence, his immediate environment is beginning to publicly declare this situation with the clear objective of being able to leave and return to Europe or look for other markets."

After deciding to return to the club that made him such a household name ahead of the 2021-22 season, hope was high that Ronaldo would once again lead them back to the top of the English Premier League–a feat they have not achieved since the 2012-13 season.

However, the Red Devils saw more adversity rather than fortune with Ronaldo on the squad as a struggle-filled season turned into disappointment, finishing sixth in the English Premier League.

After showering him with adulation upon his return to the club, fans pointed the finger at Ronaldo as the reason for their woes, especially in how they started off the domestic league season with back-to-back losses at the hands of mid-table teams Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Issues grew within the Manchester United locker room for the better part of this season, while Ronaldo was on the roster as the three-time Premier League-winning forward was looking to have a more prominent role on the team.

The problem with having him as the centerpiece of an offense, according to fan sentiment at the time, is that he limits the development of prolific forwards like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho since he has a tendency to be ball-dominant.

Ronaldo initiated his exit from Manchester United in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, claiming that he felt betrayed by both the club and new manager Erik ten Hag which led to him joining Al-Nassr on an unprecedented €200 million ($215 million) per year until the 2025 season.

The source also reported that if Ronaldo leaves "without just cause," the Portuguese superstar will need to pay compensation for the remainder of his deal.

A return to the European circuit is expected to be a lot more difficult, especially with how he left Manchester United the second time around.