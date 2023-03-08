KEY POINTS The Shiba Inu community is waiting for the official launch of the public beta test of Shibarium

To this day, the identity of Ryoshi, the pseudonymous creator of Shiba Inu, remains a mystery

SHIB was trading down $0.00001089 as of 4:12 a.m. ET on Wednesday

Ryoshi, the pseudonymous creator of the dog-themed altcoin Shiba Inu, disappeared from the face of the internet last year.

While no one knows for certain the name or whereabouts of the creator, a crypto executive may have uncovered a potential clue about the person's identity, which could have something to do with the embattled founder of now-bankrupt crypto empires FTX and Alameda Research.

The Shiba Inu community is currently waiting for the official launch of the public beta test of its highly anticipated layer-2 scalability solution, Shibarium, which is set to roll out this week.

But, an interesting twist surfaced online very recently when Conor Grogan, the product strategy and business operations director of Coinbase, uncovered a name apparently connected to the mysterious creator of the Shiba Inu token.

"A wallet directly connected to the founder of Shiba Inu (via exchange deposit) has an... interesting OpenSea account name," Grogan revealed in a Twitter thread.

The name is Alameda, which is the same as that of the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund founded by the disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried.

The said OpenSea account was linked to a Bitkub deposit address where Ryoshi made a couple of deposits in 2020 and 2021, which allowed Grogan to draw a connection to the mysterious crypto asset creator.

"I have no idea why the SHIB founder would take Alameda's OpenSea handle in 2020. Might just be them squatting for the memes," the crypto executive said.

A wallet directly connected to the founder of Shiba Inu (via exchange deposit) has an... interesting Opensea account name pic.twitter.com/pq6koANFMu — Conor (@jconorgrogan) March 6, 2023

While it is highly unlikely that the recently uncovered clue would lead to the discovery of the true identity of Ryoshi, Grogan mentioned Shiba Inu and Alameda Research had a history.

According to the Coinbase director, the largest Shiba Inu farmer unstaked $107 million worth of SHIB in October 2021, and moved the funds to various cryptocurrency exchanges like FTX, Binance, OKX and Huobi.

These transactions apparently triggered the plummet of Shiba Inu's price, after reaching its all-time high. It was never able to regain the said price.

At the time, one exchange expanded Shiba Inu's perpetual contracts, which led to some investors speculating about possible insider trading.

"On October 27th, 2021, the largest Shiba Inu farmer unstaked $107 million of SHIB and sent it all to FTX, Huobi, Binance, and OKX, This marked the absolute top; SHIB immediately began to plummet, never to recover," Grogan shared.

On October 27th, 2021, the largest Shiba Inu farmer unstaked $107M of SHIB and sent it all to FTX, Huobi, Binance, and OKX



This marked the absolute top; SHIB immediately began to plummet, never to recover.



Coincidently, one exchange had just expanded SHIB perps 🧐 pic.twitter.com/xxooDFqDcD — Conor (@jconorgrogan) February 9, 2023

Ryoshi disappeared from various social media outlets and the internet last year without any explanation. Whether the Shiba Inu community will ever have the chance to get to know the identity of the mysterious SHIB creator is anybody's guess.

SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, saw a 2.16% price plummet over the past 24 hours, and was trading down $0.00001089 with a 24-hour volume of $257,650,243 as of 4:12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap.