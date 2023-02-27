KEY POINTS PlayStation's new video game announcement hyped the Shib Army

"Shiba Eternity" is the collectible card game of the Shiba Inu community

SHIB was trading up at $0.00001271 as of 2:10 a.m. ET on Monday

Japanese gaming giant Sony PlayStation has mentioned Shiba Inu in a new post about its upcoming game, hyping the community and birthing a wide range of speculations.

"Play as a Shiba Inu," PlayStation said in a tweet about its new game launching this year.

"Guide crowds through Trials. Unlock new powers. Take on massive battles. Build custom stages. PS VR2 support. Upcoming puzzler Humanity just got even more intriguing. New details, including news on today's demo," the tweet, which came with a brief teaser of the game titled "Humanity," read.

Sony PlayStation's upcoming game "Humanity" allows users to play as the Shiba Inu dog, whose role is to guide and save humanity from extinction, after the loss of "intellect" and "soul."

"Humanity," which is slated to launch in May for PlayStation Virtual Reality 2 (VR2), gives the popular cryptocurrency mascot a crucial role.

"In a world where humanity is lost – without soul, without intellect, without a will of their own – the fate of all mankind rests upon the wits and determination of a lone savior: youz Oh, did I mention you're a Shiba Inu?" the PlayStation's blog read.

Play as a Shiba Inu. Guide crowds through Trials. Unlock new powers. Take on massive battles. Build custom stages. PS VR2 support. Upcoming puzzler Humanity just got even more intriguing. New details, including news on today’s demo: https://t.co/H3daqBab4t pic.twitter.com/1qCtKTtuax — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2023

Of course, the mention of Shiba Inu by the gaming giant was something unexpected, especially since there was no previous announcement or hint from the Shiba Inu development team about it.

The tweet earned different reactions from the Shiba Inu community, with some commenting on the post using the hashtag Shib Army and tagging Shiba Inu's official Twitter account.

Several others speculated about a collaboration between PlayStation and Shiba Inu, and the release of the game where the cryptocurrency's mascot is the game's protagonist.

However, "Humanity," PlayStation's upcoming independent title, has nothing to do with the SHIB token or the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

If it did, it might have been teased by Shytoshi Kusama or other content creators in the past, ahead of the gaming giant's tweet.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu has a Collectible Card Game called "Shiba Eternity," and its pseudonymous lead developer Kusama has previously suggested the mobile game will soon have a blockchain counterpart, which will be rolled out following Shibarium's launch.

So far, Kusama has hinted at the imminent rollout of Shibarium's public beta test, but the official launch of Shibarium has no release date yet.

SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has been trading in the green zone after Kusama dropped the latest community update.

The dog-themed altcoin saw a 2.16% gain over the past 24 hours, and was trading up at $0.00001271 with a 24-hour volume of $208,510,655 as of 2:10 a.m. ET on Monday, based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap.