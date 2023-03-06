KEY POINTS The exact launch date of Shibarium's public beta test or its official rollout was not revealed

Those who have submitted the intake form can expect an email response Monday

SHIB was trading down $0.00001105 on Monday morning

While the Shib Army, the fierce and loyal members of the Shiba Inu community, awaits the announcement of the public beta testing of Shibarium, its pseudonymous lead developer Shyoshi Kusama has dropped a new set of details about the highly anticipated layer-2 scalability solution of the ecosystem.

Kusama, in a recently activated Telegram account of Shibarium, dropped some exciting details about the upcoming project, which includes thousands of Shibarium intake form submissions, a content creator for Shiba Inu shared on Twitter.

The intake form is the document needed in the Shibarium intake system, built to support those interested in doing anything for Shib, as well as allow the Shiba Inu team to find the best projects and link them together with others who can help or assist.

While the intake form is not a requisite for developers to be able to build on Shibarium, Kusama previously mentioned it would allow them to get the latest news and updates about Shibarium and the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem.

"Ideally, this intake system will allow us to find the best projects and link them together with others who can help or assist. It'll allow us to meet the army and remain organized in the process. It'll allow us to grow Shibarium's reach with professional companies, and allow us to reset our relationships with businesses that we've connected to in the past. Finally, it'll help us find the right validators," the lead developer said last month in a blog post.

Kusama also shared that many projects had already expressed the intention to be a part of the experimental journey of the Shiba Inu community.

"I'm happy with the thousands of submissions to the @Shibariumtech intake form. There are so many amazing projects that will join us on this experimental journey. I expect emails to go out to most #Shibarians today," Kusama said.

The content creator added that those who submitted the intake form can expect to receive an email response Monday.

Kusama also mentioned that the team is currently "just organizing and giving the attention each and every one of the several thousand submissions deserves," and that while the community is stronger as a unit," it is "even stronger with Shibarium."

Unfortunately, neither the pseudonymous lead developer nor the Shiba Inu development team has shared the exact launch date of Shibarium's public beta test or its official rollout.

SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu community, saw a 1.20% price decline over the past 24 hours and was trading down $0.00001105, with a 24-hour volume of $143,689,407 as of 2.20 a.m. ET on Monday, according to data from CoinMarketCap.