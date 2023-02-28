KEY POINTS TREAT was introduced s a reward token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem in July 2022

It will also provide balance to the upcoming Shiba Inu's algorithmic stablcoin SHI

Kusama says TREAT will not launch alongside Shibarium

Shiba Inu's pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama revealed crucial details about the ecosystem's new and upcoming reward token TREAT amid growing hype within the ecosystem in anticipation of the public beta test of the layer-2 scalability solution Shibarium.

Over the weekend, Kusama spoke about TREAT, an upcoming reward token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which scammers are using to lure in unsuspecting victims as they take advantage of the excitement surrounding Shibarium's public beta rollout.

Over the weekend, content creator and popular Shib Army who uses the Twitter handle @LucieSHIB asked the Shiba Inu lead developer if TREAT would be launched alongside Shibarium.

To this, Kusama clarified that it will not happen and underlined that Shibarium and TREAT are "very separate."

"No. Not at the same time. They are very separate. Shibarium will utilize the tokens in the Ecosystem but is not the entity responsible for minting. Just a piece of tech and some guys who want the best for Shib," Kusama told the content creator, who, in a follow-up tweet, advised the community not to "buy any TREAT knock off," adding that "it will be just copy cat with zero connection to Shiba Ecosystem."

Q:Will $Treat launch with Shibarium in same time ? @ShytoshiKusama No. Not at the same time. They are very separate. Shibarium will utilize the tokens in the Ecosystem but is not the entity responsible for minting. Just a piece of tech and some guys who want the best for Shib. — 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐞 🃏 (@LucieSHIB) February 26, 2023

Kusama introduced TREAT in a blog post titled, "Shib Army We March On," in July 2022 and highlighted that the token's launch is a part of the ongoing development of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

The lead developer also said at the time that the reward token's development is being done quietly since the team does not want to "rush another token into the ecosystem" especially since the devs want that "its use case must be well defined and outlined."

Aside from serving as the reward token to SHIB holders, TREAT is designed to provide balance for the algorithmic stablecoin SHI, another upcoming token, as well as provide rewards to "SHIB: The Metaverse" and the blockchain version of the Collectible Card Game "Shiba Eternity."

TREAT "is a huge step in the final landing of this massive project to full decentralization," Kusama further revealed.

"Treat will benefit our current SHIB ecosystem holders greatly, the tokenomics will not disappoint," the lead developer shared.

It is important to note that TREAT and SHI are still in development, which means, all other tokens posing as such are not related to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Also, when the public beta of Shibarium rolls out, all tokens and products in the network will be for testing purposes only and Shib Army should not purchase anything on the beta network until the official Shibarium mainnet launches.

Kusama clarified and reminded the Shib Army about this in their latest blog.

"During the beta, all tokens and products on the beta network are for testing purposes ONLY. Don't get scammed and buy anything you'll find on Shibarium until the Shibarium main net launch," Kusama reminded the Shib Army," the lead developer said.

SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, was trading down 2.48% at $0.00001249 with a 24-hour volume of $195,481,324 as of 11:21 p.m. ET on Monday, according to the latest data from CoinMarketCap.