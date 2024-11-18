More than 40 years ago, a Texas dad sold his dream car so that his family could afford baby necessities after learning that his wife was pregnant. Now, his son just bought the car back for him.

World record holder Jared Guynes shared in a now-viral post to Facebook that his dad, Earl Guynes, would share stories about the car throughout his childhood, being able to recall specific details about the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.

"Dad would always joke that he had to sell his Camaro for diaper money. There has always been a twinkle in his eye when he talked about this car, and even though he would never admit it I knew deep down he loved that car more than any other he had ever owned," Guynes wrote in the post.

Earl sold the car in 1983 after learning his wife, Mona, was pregnant with Jared. But Jared secretly bought back the car after locating it in Oklahoma in 2022, and worked to update and fix any issues it had. On his dad's 65th birthday, Jared was able to give him back the keys.

"Thanks for the diaper money, dad!" Jared says in a video shared to Facebook of him giving his dad the car. His dad begins laughing as Jared tears up, and the rest of their family can be seen with shocked expressions in the background.

"This is great," Earl says, repeatedly coming back to give his son a hug. "You deserve it," Jared tells him, to which Earl responds, "Thank you."

Jared called the experience "one of the best moments of my entire life," in the post which has since garnered more than 67,000 reactions.

"Wanting dad to really understand how much I love him and how important he is to me and how good of a job he did being a dad, I wanted to find the biggest, most symbolic, most outrageous way to help him understand how much. And I'm like, what is the greatest thing possible? And it was the Camaro. It was always the Camaro," Jared told NBCDFW.