Bumble, the dating app that encourages women to make the first move, announced that Lidiane Jones will be its new chief executive officer, replacing founder Meredith Wolfe Heard, who will stay in the company as executive chair.

Jones is currently the CEO of Slack, the instant messaging service owned by Salesforce. She will join Bumble on Jan. 2, 2024.

"This move to executive chair gives me the ability to step forward into a new and exciting role, get back to my founder roots and bring immense passion and focus to this next chapter of growth," Wolfe Heard, who created Bumble in 2014, said in the statement that announced the change. "Lidiane's expertise and track record in product and technology is exceptional and having her leading the next chapter of Bumble Inc. is a major win for our company, customers and team."

Before joining Salesforce, Jones worked for Sonos and Microsoft.

"As a woman who has spent her career in technology, it's a gift to lean on my experience to lead a company dedicated to women and encouraging equality, integrity and kindness, all deeply personal and inspiring to me," Jones said in Bumble's statement.

Bumble will release its third-quarter results Tuesday. In the second quarter, the company increased revenue by 19% to $219.2 million and posted a profit of $9.3 million, from a loss of $5 million a year earlier.

The apps owned by Bumble had about 3.63 million paying users by the end of June.